Wike woos PDP delegates in Kaduna, donates N200m to victims of banditry
The Governor of Rivers State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Nyesom Wike yesterday donated N200m to victims of banditry and violent clashes in the state.
Wike, who was in Kaduna as part of his campaign ahead of the party’s primaries, pleaded with the delegates to rally round him and give him 80 per cent of their votes.
Speaking at the party’s state secretariat, he said he was in Kaduna to plead for support from 60 out of the 78 delegates in the state, while the remaining 18 can be shared among other aspirants.
He noted that the party needs someone like him who can take back power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rescue the country.
While lamenting the situation, residents of Kaduna State have found themselves due to the activities of terrorists disturbing the state, he announced the sum of N200m to support the victims, while expressing that it will be a thing of the past when he becomes the next president of the country.
According to him,” I am here today to say that this country needs rescue, we came here to say we must not take sentiments to 2023 election, we came here to tell you that what PDP requires now is to get somebody who is courageous, who can withstand this party and win this election in 2023, I am not here to tell you that I am just a mere presidential aspirant, I want to win elections, if you give me the ticket on 29 and 30 May 2022,
“It is no longer a story the situation our country found itself under APC, take for example with the state we are today, Kaduna State was one of the most peaceful states, people travel freely, no leader in the north will say that he does not have a house in Kaduna State, people can leave Abuja 10pm and come to Kaduna when I was a minister I come by road, but today what is happening, Kaduna has lost its glory and it is because of the inefficiency of those in the government”
In his response, former Governor of the Kaduna State and one time National Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said he will make Governor Wike president if he had the power due to his contribution to the survival of the PDP during its trying moments.
2023 : Governor Bala Mohammed gives condition for withdrawal from presidential race
Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed says he will withdraw from the presidential race if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to contest again in 2023.
Mohammed said that out of respect and modesty, he may reconsider his presidential ambition if Jonathan should join the race for the 2023 presidency.
He said this when he featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, explaining that his stance was based on respect for Jonathan, who appointed him as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) back in 2010.
Recall that northern elders, who met at the home of former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida on Friday decided on Mohammed and Bukola Saraki as consensus candidates for 2023 presidency after deliberations.
“He [Jonathan] is one of those persons I respect most in this country. He is the most respected person I have because I emerged and came to national limelight through him,” Mohammed said.
“Certainly, I have come to establish a family relationship with him and to me, he cannot be in the race and I will be in the race, out of respect and modesty.
“I have given him enough time and he has urged me to go ahead and I have gone ahead and even gotten another burden now, the mandate of my elders to continue. So, if Jonathan is running, it is a very big problem to me,” he said.
2023: APC releases full schedule of activities, dates for screening, primaries, others
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its schedule of activities and timetable for the 2023 general elections.
The party said this was done in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, timetable.
Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC had met and transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
Following this development the APC NEC, had fixed N100 million for its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.
The APC governorship form costs N50 million; Senate, N20 million; House of Representatives, N10 million and State Houses of Assembly, N2 million.
However, despite the outcry from the general public, individuals, groups and aspirants, the ruling party has remained adamant on its price tags and is now looking forward to its primaries and other activities ahead of the elections.
In the party’s schedule, the prices list for its Expression of Interest and its Nomination Forms have remained the same.
The party also released its seven accounts from different Nigerian banks where aspirants are supposed to make their deposits.
Persons with disabilities, women and youths 40 years and below, are not expected to pay the price for the nomination forms in full. Women and persons with disabilities will only buy the Expression of Interest Forms, while they get the nomination forms for free. While the youths will pay half of nomination forms and make full payment for the Expression of interest forms.
2023 Presidency: Govs, Igbo leaders meet May 5
Ohanaeze Ndigbo has convoked the Imeobi meeting to arrive at a common position on next year’s Presidential Elections.
The Imeobi Ohanaeze with membership consisting of Governors of the seven Igbo Speaking States, former Presidents of the Senate, former Governors, serving ministers and ex-ministers as well as members of the council of elders headed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, would hold in Enugu on Thursday, May 5.
In a letter of invitation to the members of the Imeobi members, signed by Ohanaeze Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, the body said: “The Imeobi will deliberate on pressing national issues in respect of insecurity and the quest for President of South East extraction among others.”
Daily Sun gathered that members of the National Assembly, and ex-NASS members, traditional rulers, religious leaders and others as contained in the Ohanaeze Constitution have been invited for the all-important meeting.
Speakers at a civic reception organized by the Imo State Government for the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Saturday, April 9, had urged him (Obiozor) as a matter of urgency to convene a meeting of the Imeobi Ohanaeze, so that they would give him the mandate to pronounce the position of Ndigbo on the 2023 Presidency.
The host, Governor Hope Uzodimma stated that beyond the merriments, the occasion provided opportunity for the Igbo to talk about their position in Nigeria, do a quick review and commence the process of self-rediscovery.
On the Nigerian question, Obiozor had said that the diversity of the country has been grossly mismanaged, noting that the upcoming presidential election provides an excellent opportunity to redress any sense of exclusion or marginalization felt by people of South East zone over the years.
“It is for this reason that I call on all political parties in the country, to zone the Presidency to the South East,” he counselled.
