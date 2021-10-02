POLITICS
Wike warns Jonathan against falling for APC’s enticement
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and resist the temptation of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to Wike, who spoke in an interview on BBC News Pidgin, the PDP is a better political platform for the ex-President to run for the 2023 Presidency if he chooses to.
Wike warned Jonathan not to be enticed by moves by the APC to lure reputable members of the PDP, adding that the ruling party is offering nothing but destruction.
“If I see the former President, I will tell him what I heard. I will tell him, ‘Don’t go anywhere because these people want to destroy your reputation. They don’t like you; you should know.
“What APC is doing now is to bring reputable people from PDP, and when they bring them, they destroy them so that they won’t have anywhere to go again. That’s what the APC is doing.
“I respect the former President because he is a man of integrity but if I am to advise him, I will tell him, ‘Sir, don’t make that mistake. If you want to run for President, run under PDP. Nigerians cherish you more than this government. They have seen that all the things the (Buhari) government promised them are lies. So, please don’t join the APC for the sake of your reputation.’
“He (Jonathan) has the right to decide whatever he wants to do but like I said before, if my former President runs for President in APC, I won’t be able to vote for APC in the election because that would be anti-party but if he runs in PDP, I will work to ensure he wins the election,” Wike said.
Jonathan lost his reelection in 2015 to Muhammadu Buhari.
Though out of Aso Rock, Jonathan has been working closely with the incumbent in his role as Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States.
With the 2023 elections fast approaching and the clamour for power shift to the South, Jonathan, who has the legal right to one more term as Nigeria’s President as the constitution permits all eligible Nigerians to be in office for two terms of eight years, has been receiving entreaties from the APC.
Some APC chieftains had visited him in recent times, raising the stakes in permutations for the 2023 general elections.
Of late, with the wave of defections swinging in the direction of the ruling party, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, recently said Jonathan would be given an opportunity to contest the 2023 presidency on APC platform “if he chose to join the ruling party.”
However, the former President is yet to respond to the entreaties.
breaking
Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed its zoning formula and took the chairmanship position to the North.
The decision, yesterday, was based on the decision of the Zoning Sub-Committee that took all National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently in the North to the South and vice versa.
Accordingly, chairmanship aspirants in the South, and the suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have been thrown out of the race.
The development affected former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Ayodele Fayose and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.
Chairman of the sub-committee on zoning, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after a marathon meeting in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the body had not decided on the Presidency because that was not within its jurisdiction.
The communiqué issued after the meeting made it clear that “the decision of the PDP zoning sub-committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.
“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones.”
POLITICS
Ortom’s Chief of Staff, 4 commissioners resign
Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Pastor Terwase Orbunde and four commissioners have tendered their resignation letters to enable them face their 2023 political ambitions.
The commissioners include; Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi; Environment and Water Resources, Engr Dondo Ahire; Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar and that of Youth and Sports, Comrade Ojemba Ojotu.
While the former Chief of staff, Orbunde, former Environment commissioner and the former Education commissioner are eyeing the seat of their principal in the coming election, Addingi who exited the information and her counterpart in youth and sports, Ojotu are warming up for House of Representatives in their various localities.
The former appointees confirmed their resignation separately to newsmen in Makurdi.
POLITICS
Anambra: Gunmen attack former PDP governorship aspirant few hours to his defection to APC
A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo federal constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu has been attacked by gunmen.
The attack it was gathered is coming hours before his intended defection alongside hundreds of his supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
His convoy was said to have been attacked in Nnewi, but he was not in any of the vehicles as at the time of the attack.
A source said the convoy was heading to Nnewi, after attending a public function, when it was attacked.
A driver of one of the pilot vehicles in the convoy, whose identity was not immediately ascertained, was killed in the attack, the source said.
As at the time of the attack, it was gathered that Azubogu was being awaited in Awka, where he was to announce his defection to APC.
Also, a police station in Ajalli, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state was yesterday attacked and burnt down by gun wielding men. It is not certain if there were casualties in the attack.
The Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached on phone to confirm the incident.
Latest News
- Bandits abduct Niger state Permanent Secretary, granddaughter
- Nigerian players missing as Mane, Salah make CAF team of the century
- I’ll take Covid-19 vaccine for work of gospel – Adeboye
- IPOB’s sit-at-home order prevents Ethiopian Airlines’ flight to Enugu
- OAU shutdown: NANS threatens mass protest, demands VC’s removal
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Nigeria At 61: Buhari-led govt, worst in nation’s history ― PDP
-
breaking2 days ago
Nigeria at 61: Banks in South-east comply with IPOB directive, bring down Nigerian flags
-
breaking1 day ago
CBN postpones launch of eNaira
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari approves new salaries, retirement age for teachers
-
breaking1 day ago
Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria At 61: World leaders wish Nigeria well
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria at 61: President Buhari preaches unity [FULL TEXT]
-
SPORTS2 days ago
I’ve watched fight against Usyk, learnt my lesson – Anthony Joshua