Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu’s intervention failed in resolving the crisis between Governor Sim Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Sani claimed the battle is now left for the godfather and his son to resolve following the failure of Tinubu’s intervention.

Posting on his X social media handle, Sani wrote: “Presidential intervention failed to bring peace to Rivers; everything is now left to God, Godfather and Godson.”

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads of the political structure of Rivers State.

The immediate past governor had accused Fubara of jettisoning the political structure that put him into power.

Amid the rift, 27 members of the State House of Assembly who are loyal to Wike had defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Following the development, the Rivers State government demolished some parts of the Assembly complex.

Meanwhile, Fubara has presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly.

The governor made the presentation on Wednesday during a plenary consisting of five members of the house loyal to him.

The 27 lawmakers were absent when he presented the budget on Wednesday.

Their seats have been declared vacant by the Speaker