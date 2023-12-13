Wednesday, December 13, 2023
HomeNEWSWike vs Fubara: Tinubu's intervention failed, godfather, son must end crisis -...
NEWS

Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu’s intervention failed, godfather, son must end crisis – Shehu Sani

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

 

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu’s intervention failed in resolving the crisis between Governor Sim Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Sani claimed the battle is now left for the godfather and his son to resolve following the failure of Tinubu’s intervention.

Posting on his X social media handle, Sani wrote: “Presidential intervention failed to bring peace to Rivers; everything is now left to God, Godfather and Godson.”

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads of the political structure of Rivers State.

The immediate past governor had accused Fubara of jettisoning the political structure that put him into power.

Amid the rift, 27 members of the State House of Assembly who are loyal to Wike had defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Following the development, the Rivers State government demolished some parts of the Assembly complex.

Meanwhile, Fubara has presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly.

The governor made the presentation on Wednesday during a plenary consisting of five members of the house loyal to him.

The 27 lawmakers were absent when he presented the budget on Wednesday.

Their seats have been declared vacant by the Speaker

Previous article
Eddie Howe Wants ‘Magical European Night’ As Newcastle Bid To Stay In Champions League
Next article
Google, Meta, Qualcomm team up to push for open digital ecosystems
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network