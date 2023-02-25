Wike unable to vote as BVAS network fails

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was on Saturday, unable to cast vote at his polling unit 7, Ward 9, Wimpey Junction, Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt, Rivers State as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System network failed.

The governor arrived at his polling unit with his entourage.

Voters’ accreditation began late at the polling unit as election materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were not seen as of 10 am.

The Governor, who left the unit, said they were disappointed with INEC.

He said: “We are highly disappointed. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that BIVAS are working. You can see the crowd here I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with slow working of the BIVAS.

“I have stayed about 25 minutes here and I was told to go and come back that they will rectify the BIVAS. We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect? “People will lose their temper and anything could happen. INEC ought to have been completely ready before telling the people they are ready. There is no violence anywhere in the state”.