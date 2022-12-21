Wike to dole out N60m to families of three slain policemen

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has promised to give N60 million to the families of the three policemen killed in Rumuokoro, Obio-Akpor, by kidnappers.

The governor praised the Rivers State police command for tracking down the killers, who abducted and later released a very important personality (VIP).

The governor, who spoke at the Rivers State Emblem Appeal Fund Launching that held on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt also launched the emblem with N50million.

Wike said the yearly raising of fund to cater to the welfare of war veterans and families of fallen heroes was not sustainable and should be discouraged.

He appealed to the federal government to set up a standing fund to cater for war veterans saying such provision could be replenished with yearly budgetary allocation as it was done in countries that truly valued the contributions of the security agencies.

The governor argued that that the day set aside to launch emblem should only be for remembrance purposes to reflect on the sacrifices made by men and women of the armed forces in keeping Nigerians together and ensuring that peace prevailed in the country.

He said: “I think that we are tired in this country with every year meeting to launch emblem to support families of the fallen heroes.

“What I thought, as is done in advance countries, the day should be used for remembrance of their (veterans) efforts.