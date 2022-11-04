Wike revokes property of Atiku’s ally in Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has revoked the ownership of a landed property belonging to former Rivers South East Senator, Lee Maeba in Port Harcourt.

The property is located at Old GRA Port Harcourt and was allocated to the former Senator in February 2022 with the issuance of a C of O by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Maeba is an ally of former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The former senator had been at loggerheads with Gov. Wike over his support for Atiku.

According to a letter issued by a director in the State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Ochiagha Onyebuchi on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, the revocation was based on the directive by the State Government.

