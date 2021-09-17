Wike reveals plan if Jonathan joins APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has disclosed what he would do if former President, Goodluck Jonathan defects to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike vowed not to support Jonathan if he defects to APC to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the governor, however, pledged to support Jonathan if he runs for the presidency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor explained that he would support Jonathan because they both hail from the same South-South region of the country.

He said: “When you said pick ticket, from which party? Is it APC or PDP?.

“To pick ticket means you’re representing the interest of a party. I’m in PDP and I will not be involved in anti-party activities. If he is APC, I won’t support him because I’m not into that kind of politics.

“It is not about ethnicity for me, but about the party. If he joins APC I can’t support him.”

There are rumours of Jonathan planning to defect to the APC ahead of 2023.

Against this backdrop, the APC said it would welcome the former president if he opts to join the party.