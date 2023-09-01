Wike On vengeful mission to collapse PDP-Momodu

The Presidential spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Dele Momodu, has said the Minister to Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is on a vengeful mission to collapse the main opposition party and hand over its remnants to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Momodu in a statement issued Thursday while reacting to the interview the former Governor of Rivers State had with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels television on Wednesday.

He added that Wike seems to know more about the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal verdict ahead of the rest by saying on television that he and his people are only waiting for PEPT to finish, in order to unleash a reign of one party state on Nigeria.

Momodu stated “Wike claimed, contentiously, that he delivered Rivers State to Tinubu, only one state out of six in the South/South region. Was that enough to justify all this grandiloquent vituperation by Nigeria’s co-President, Wike? His three acolytes couldn’t deliver and they’ve since been abandoned in the lurch!! What happened to their regular joint press conferences?

“Wike claims all PDP Governors sent Ministerial nominations to Tinubu. He should tell us how many of them were eventually approved, except the one he handpicked from a neighboring state.

“Wike forgot to recommend any member of the G5. No nominee of Governor Seyi Makinde was visible on the Ministerial list.

“Wike seems to know more about the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal verdict ahead of the rest of us by saying on television that he and his people are only waiting for PEPT to finish, in order to unleash a reign of one party state on Nigeria.

“His mission is very clear, collapse PDP and hand over its remnants to APC, as long as he remains the co-President of Tinubu and allowed to go all out on his vengeful mission.”

READ MORE Why Reps suspended FG $22.7bn loan

Momodu wondered when Wike became the sole owner of PDP that he couldn’t be disciplined by a 24-year old political party.

He said It would have been nice to know if Wike founded the party or when he acquired majority shares in it since he now has more money than Aliko Dangote.

He challenged Wike to quote the portion of the PDP Constitution that says power must come to the South.

Momodu said he should also tell the world the Chairman of the Zoning Committee that threw the contest open to all zones of the party and why he agreed to buy the Presidential nomination form.

According to him, When did Wike become the Champion of the South; was it after his bid to be Vice President to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was rejected or after requests to handpick the juiciest Ministerial portfolios, like the ones he got from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were rebuffed. Would he have continued to flagrantly badmouth Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if he had selected him as his running mate?

Momodu noted: “Seun (Okinbaloye) should have asked Wike, where are the other “suicide bombers” today? Gone with the wind. The G5 was always about one man’s ego and ambition.”