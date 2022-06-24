POLITICS
Wike meets PDP senators, Orubebe
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the Senate in Rumuepirikom, his country home in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The PDP delegation was led by the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda.
Also a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe met with Wike
Orubebe recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party.
In attendance at the meeting were the Senate Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi; Shuaibu Lau, Danjuma La’ah and Barry Mpigi.
A Government House source said the senators arrived at the governor’s residence some minutes past 3pm and immediately went into a closed door with their host.
The outcomes of the separate meetings were not made public.
POLITICS
ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US
The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has denied allegations of tax fraud in the United States.
Kachikwu said this in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Allegations of tax evasion, fraud against me untrue, politically motivated’.
The presidential candidate said the allegations were propagated by his political opponents who were unhappy with his victory at the ADC Presidential primary.
The Roots TV boss, therefore, asked supporters to ignore online reports that the US government had indicted him for tax evasion running into millions of dollars.
The statement read in part, “A few days ago, my campaign team received information that one of the aspirants who lost out in the just concluded ADC presidential primaries was planning a series of smear campaigns against me.
“I was therefore not surprised when I saw this story. Contrary to the information being peddled, I was assessed an additional $9m several years ago by the US Inland Revenue Service.
“This amount was reduced to $2m and when the IRS sued to collect the amount, my lawyers didn’t contest it and instead waited for a default judgement in order to go to the next stage which is making an offer in compromise to reduce the amount to be paid. This is a standard legal practice in tax matters.”
Kachikwu also denied allegations that he delivered a bribe to convicted US Congressman, William Jefferson.
The ADC candidate said rather, he was the one who reported the former Congressman to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The statement further read, “(The report) claimed I had delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of the former US Congressman. This is another lie as multiple evidence abounds online clearly showing I was the victim who reported the US congressman to the EFCC and the FBI for defrauding my company.
“I have now instructed my lawyers to sue all digital media organisations who participated in the dissemination of this falsehood.”
The Roots TV boss said he was sure of victory in next year’s Presidential election.
Kachikwu, who is a younger brother to a former Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, surprisingly defeated a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, to win the ADC’s Presidential ticket.
POLITICS
Kwankwaso’s party gains one, Labour Party another as senators defect from APC, PDP
Two Senators on Wednesday announced their defection from their former political parties to another party ahead of the 2023 general election.
The Senators are: Francis Ezenwa Onyewusi representing Imo East Senatorial district and Haliru Dauda Jika representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district.
Their defection was made known by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan during a plenary on Wednesday.
While Senator Francis Onyewusi who is a first-timer to the Senate was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to Labour Party (LP), his counterpart in Bauchi was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before he defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
The defected Senators cited injustice and inequity in their former political parties that made them fail the primary elections.
On Tuesday, three All Progressives Congress (APC) senators defected to other political parties.
Ahmad Babba Kaita, senator representing Katsina north; Lawal Yahaya Gumau, senator representing Bauchi north, and Francis Alimikhena, senator representing Edo north, all defected to other parties.
Kaita, who represents President Muhammadu Buhari’s senatorial district, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Alimikhena.Advertisement
Gumau defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a party led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state.
The defectors have cited “marginalisation” and unfair treatment by their former parties as the reason for joining new parties.
Most of them were seeking reelection, but lost their tickets in their former parties.
The number of APC senators now stands at 66.
POLITICS
APC names Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje heads of Osun Gov’ship campaign council
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Lagos State governor , Babajide Sanwo-Olu,and his Kano counterpart, Umar Ganduje heads of the Osun State governorship campaign council.
The APC in a tweet posted to its verified Twitter page, @OfficialAPCNg, announced this on Tuesday night.
The council comprises 86 members.
The campaign council will be inaugurated at 2:00pm at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.
“NOTICE: The inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election will be held on Thursday, 23rd of June, 2022 by 2:00pm at the APC National Headquarters, Abuja,” the party tweeted.
Below is the full list of members of the campaign council as contained in a document signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and posted to the party’s Twitter page:
1. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chairman
2. H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Co-Chairman
3. H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Deputy Chairman
4. H.E. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Vice Chairman
5. H.E. Senator Atiku Bagudu, Vice Chairman
6. H.E. Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Vice Chairman
7. H.E. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Vice Chairman
8. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum, Vice Chairman
9. H.E. Mallam Inuwa Yahaya, Vice Chairman
10. H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, Vice Chairman
11. H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Vice Chairman
12. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Vice Chairman
13. H.E. Arakurrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Vice Chairman
14. H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Vice Chairman
15. H.E. Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, Vice Chairman
16. H.E. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Vice Chairman
17. H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi, Vice Chairman
18. H.E. Senator Hope Uzodinma, Vice Chairman
19. H.E. Rt. Hon. Bello Matawalle, Vice Chairman
20. H.E. Prof. Sen. Ben Ayade, Vice Chairman
21. Hon. Mohammed Bello Vice Chairman
22. H.E. Dr. Yahaya Bello, Vice Chairman
23. H.E. Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice Chairman
24. H.E. Dr. Ahmed Lawan, Vice Chairman
25. H.E. Senator Godwswill Akpabio, Member
26. H.E. Rt. Hon. Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi, Member
27. Rt. Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Member
28. H.E. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Member
29. Senator Gbenisola Saraki, Member
30. H.E. Babatunde Fashola, Member
31. Dr. Sunday Dare, Member
32. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Member
33. Air Marshall Sadique (Retd.), Member
34. Air Wing Marshal Petinrin (Retd.), Member
35. Lt. Gen. H. Buraitai (Retd.), Member
36. H.E. Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Member
37. Abubakar Malami, SAN, Member
38. Senator Hadi Sirika, Member
39 Prof. Ali Isa Pantami, Member
40. H.E. Timipre Sylva, Member
41. Alhaji Adamu Adamu, Member
42. Prince Ademola Adegoroye, Member
43 Chief Gbenga Familoni, Member
44. Dr. Ronke Bello, Member
45 Gen. Lawrence Onoja, Member
46. H.E. Mrs. Titiloye Tomori-Ponnle, Member
47. Rt. Hon. Patricia Etteh, Member
48 Hon. Chief Kayode Alufa, Member
49. Major Gen. A.A. Jubrin, Member
50. Hon. Seun Osamaye, Member
51. Hon. Anjor Obande, Member
52. Hon. Lucy Edu, Member
53. Hon. Charity Jabengo, Member
54. Hon. Aisha Adamu, Member
55. Hon. Terlum Ikya, Member
56. Hon. Bukie Okangbe, Member
57. Arc. Tunde Imolehin, Member
58. Chief Henry Ikechukwudi, Member
59. Mr. Tunde Rufai, Member
60. Mr. Jubril Gawat, Member
61. Qudus Babatunde, Member
62. Abubakar Babatsoho Abubakar, Member
63. Gbenga Saka, Member
64. Ismaila Omipidan, Member
65. Hon. Zainab A. Ibrahim, Member
66. Sadiq Bello, Member
67. Yomin Moddibo, Member
68. Alhaji Umar Kaila, Member
69. Binta Mu’azu, Member
70. Dr. Niyi Akinjisiju, Member
71. Barr. Smart Iheasor, Member
72. Hon. Bakura Lawan, Member
73. Princess Ada Ogbu, Member
74. Alhaji Umar Kaila, Member
75 Hon. Haruna Sultan, Member
76. Mrs. Yejide Ogundipe, Member
77. Adegbeyepa Adedipe, Member
78. Hon. Princess Mariam Onuoha, Member
79. Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Member
80. Sen. Bello Mandiya, Member
81. Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, Member
82. Sen. Kola Balogun, Member
83 Sen. Frank Ibezim, Member
84. Sen. Ishaku Abbo, Member
85. Mallam Aliyu Ahmed, Secretary
86. Prince Tona Famodera, Assistant Secretary
Latest News
- Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye reacts to arrest of Ekweremadu, wife
- Supreme Court set to rule on controversial Electoral Act on Friday
- New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
- U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)
- World’s most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Fans slam Normani for working with abuser Chris Brown on new song
-
NEWS1 day ago
Drama as human rights lawyer attends Supreme Court proceedings in traditional worshippers’ attire [Photos]
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Yoruba actor, Baba Atoli is dead
-
NEWS1 day ago
Popular Kaduna Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar dies at 52
-
NEWS1 day ago
Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Catholic church worshippers in Ondo
-
NEWS9 hours ago
World’s most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners
-
CELEBRITIES8 hours ago
New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
-
SPORTS1 day ago
LaLiga: Rudiger reveals who convinced him to join Real Madrid