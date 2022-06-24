Connect with us

Wike meets PDP senators, Orubebe

Published

9 hours ago

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the Senate in Rumuepirikom, his country home in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP delegation was led by the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda.

Also a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe met with Wike

Orubebe recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party.

In attendance at the meeting were the Senate Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi; Shuaibu Lau, Danjuma La’ah and Barry Mpigi.

A Government House source said the senators arrived at the governor’s residence some minutes past 3pm and immediately went into a closed door with their host.

The outcomes of the separate meetings were not made public.

ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US

Published

1 day ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Dumebi Kachikwu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has denied allegations of tax fraud in the United States.

Kachikwu said this in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Allegations of tax evasion, fraud against me untrue, politically motivated’.

The presidential candidate said the allegations were propagated by his political opponents who were unhappy with his victory at the ADC Presidential primary.

The Roots TV boss, therefore, asked supporters to ignore online reports that the US government had indicted him for tax evasion running into millions of dollars.

The statement read in part, “A few days ago, my campaign team received information that one of the aspirants who lost out in the just concluded ADC presidential primaries was planning a series of smear campaigns against me.

“I was therefore not surprised when I saw this story. Contrary to the information being peddled, I was assessed an additional $9m several years ago by the US Inland Revenue Service.

“This amount was reduced to $2m and when the IRS sued to collect the amount, my lawyers didn’t contest it and instead waited for a default judgement in order to go to the next stage which is making an offer in compromise to reduce the amount to be paid. This is a standard legal practice in tax matters.”

Kachikwu also denied allegations that he delivered a bribe to convicted US Congressman, William Jefferson.

The ADC candidate said rather, he was the one who reported the former Congressman to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The statement further read, “(The report) claimed I had delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of the former US Congressman.  This is another lie as multiple evidence abounds online clearly showing I was the victim who reported the US congressman to the EFCC and the FBI for defrauding my company.

“I have now instructed my lawyers to sue all digital media organisations who participated in the dissemination of this falsehood.”

The Roots TV boss said he was sure of victory in next year’s Presidential election.

Kachikwu, who is a younger brother to a former Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, surprisingly defeated a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, to win the ADC’s Presidential ticket.

Kwankwaso’s party gains one, Labour Party another as senators defect from APC, PDP

Published

2 days ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

Two Senators on Wednesday announced their defection from their former political parties to another party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Senators are: Francis Ezenwa Onyewusi representing Imo East Senatorial district and Haliru Dauda Jika representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district.

Their defection was made known by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan during a plenary on Wednesday.

While Senator Francis Onyewusi who is a first-timer to the Senate was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to Labour Party (LP), his counterpart in Bauchi was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before he defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The defected Senators cited injustice and inequity in their former political parties that made them fail the primary elections.

On Tuesday, three All Progressives Congress (APC) senators defected to other political parties.

Ahmad Babba Kaita, senator representing Katsina north; Lawal Yahaya Gumau, senator representing Bauchi north, and Francis Alimikhena, senator representing Edo north, all defected to other parties.

Kaita, who represents President Muhammadu Buhari’s senatorial district, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Alimikhena.Advertisement

Gumau defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a party led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state.

The defectors have cited “marginalisation” and unfair treatment by their former parties as the reason for joining new parties.

Most of them were seeking reelection, but lost their tickets in their former parties.

The number of APC senators now stands at 66.

APC names Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje heads of Osun Gov’ship campaign council

Published

2 days ago

on

June 22, 2022

By

APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Lagos State governor , Babajide Sanwo-Olu,and his Kano counterpart, Umar Ganduje heads of the Osun State governorship campaign council.

The APC in a tweet posted to its verified Twitter page, @OfficialAPCNg, announced this on Tuesday night.

The council  comprises 86 members.

The campaign council will be inaugurated at 2:00pm at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

“NOTICE: The inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election will be held on Thursday, 23rd of June, 2022 by 2:00pm at the APC National Headquarters, Abuja,” the party tweeted.

Below is the full list of members of the campaign council as contained in a document signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and posted to the party’s Twitter page:

1. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chairman

2. H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Co-Chairman

3. H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Deputy Chairman

4. H.E. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Vice Chairman

5. H.E. Senator Atiku Bagudu, Vice Chairman

6. H.E. Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Vice Chairman

7. H.E. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Vice Chairman

8. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum, Vice Chairman

9. H.E. Mallam Inuwa Yahaya, Vice Chairman

10. H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, Vice Chairman

11. H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Vice Chairman

12. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Vice Chairman

13. H.E. Arakurrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Vice Chairman

14. H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Vice Chairman

15. H.E. Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, Vice Chairman

16. H.E. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Vice Chairman

17. H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi, Vice Chairman

18. H.E. Senator Hope Uzodinma, Vice Chairman

19. H.E. Rt. Hon. Bello Matawalle, Vice Chairman

20. H.E. Prof. Sen. Ben Ayade, Vice Chairman

21. Hon. Mohammed Bello Vice Chairman

22. H.E. Dr. Yahaya Bello, Vice Chairman

23. H.E. Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice Chairman

24. H.E. Dr. Ahmed Lawan, Vice Chairman

25. H.E. Senator Godwswill Akpabio, Member

26. H.E. Rt. Hon. Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi, Member

27. Rt. Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Member

28. H.E. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Member

29. Senator Gbenisola Saraki, Member

30. H.E. Babatunde Fashola, Member

31. Dr. Sunday Dare, Member

32. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Member

33. Air Marshall Sadique (Retd.), Member

34. Air Wing Marshal Petinrin (Retd.), Member

35. Lt. Gen. H. Buraitai (Retd.), Member

36. H.E. Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Member

37. Abubakar Malami, SAN, Member

38. Senator Hadi Sirika, Member

39 Prof. Ali Isa Pantami, Member

40. H.E. Timipre Sylva, Member

41. Alhaji Adamu Adamu, Member

42. Prince Ademola Adegoroye, Member

43 Chief Gbenga Familoni, Member

44. Dr. Ronke Bello, Member

45 Gen. Lawrence Onoja, Member

46. H.E. Mrs. Titiloye Tomori-Ponnle, Member

47. Rt. Hon. Patricia Etteh, Member

48 Hon. Chief Kayode Alufa, Member

49. Major Gen. A.A. Jubrin, Member

50. Hon. Seun Osamaye, Member

51. Hon. Anjor Obande, Member

52. Hon. Lucy Edu, Member

53. Hon. Charity Jabengo, Member

54. Hon. Aisha Adamu, Member

55. Hon. Terlum Ikya, Member

56. Hon. Bukie Okangbe, Member

57. Arc. Tunde Imolehin, Member

58. Chief Henry Ikechukwudi, Member

59. Mr. Tunde Rufai, Member

60. Mr. Jubril Gawat, Member

61. Qudus Babatunde, Member

62. Abubakar Babatsoho Abubakar, Member

63. Gbenga Saka, Member

64. Ismaila Omipidan, Member

65. Hon. Zainab A. Ibrahim, Member

66. Sadiq Bello, Member

67. Yomin Moddibo, Member

68. Alhaji Umar Kaila, Member

69. Binta Mu’azu, Member

70. Dr. Niyi Akinjisiju, Member

71. Barr. Smart Iheasor, Member

72. Hon. Bakura Lawan, Member

73. Princess Ada Ogbu, Member

74. Alhaji Umar Kaila, Member

75 Hon. Haruna Sultan, Member

76. Mrs. Yejide Ogundipe, Member

77. Adegbeyepa Adedipe, Member

78. Hon. Princess Mariam Onuoha, Member

79. Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Member

80. Sen. Bello Mandiya, Member

81. Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, Member

82. Sen. Kola Balogun, Member

83 Sen. Frank Ibezim, Member

84. Sen. Ishaku Abbo, Member

85. Mallam Aliyu Ahmed, Secretary

86. Prince Tona Famodera, Assistant Secretary

