Wike leads PDP G-5 governors to meet Bala Mohammed in Bauchi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Wednesday, led five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to their Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed.

The plane, which conveyed them to Bauchi touched down at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport around 1pm.

The visitors were received by Governor Mohammed. Shortly after exchange of pleasantries at the airport, they proceeded to Ramat House, venue of the meeting.

The governors comprise of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde was, however, missing from the group.

Mohammed, who did not disclose the outcome of the discussion, said they met over the “progress of our party”.

The G-5 governors have withdrawn support for Atiku, giving the resignation of Senator Iyioricha Ayu as National Chairman of the party as condition for peace to reign.

But in an interview with VOA Hausa, Atiku said the resignation of Ayu was not practical at this point in time, adding that he had moved on from the crisis.

The meeting is coming on the heels of Bauchi State governor meeting with the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Abuja following reports that he (Bauchi governor) threatened to leave the party’s presidential campaign if the former vice president’s loyalists work against his re-election.