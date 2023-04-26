Wike invites Bola Tinubu to inaugurate Rivers projects

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has invited President elect Bola Tinubu to inaugurate two projects in the oil-rich South-South state.

The two projects are the 12th flyover bridge and the new magistrate court complex.

Wike, who went out for the inspection just after returning from a foreign trip, said both projects will be commissioned by the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 3rd and 4th.

The flyover is located at the popular Rumuokwuta and Rumuola junctions in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while the Magistrate Court Complex is located at the Moscow Road in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supported Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

This is not the first time Wike invited opposition party stalwarts to commission projects in Rivers. In August, the Rivers governor invited his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate the Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterline Junction) flyover in Port Harcourt.