Wike, four other PDP governors boycott Atiku’s campaign in Kaduna for UK meeting

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has boycotted the campaign of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar held on Thursday in Kaduna.

Wike and four other aggrieved governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) are meeting today in London, United Kingdom.

Recall that recently members of the Wike camp withdrew their membership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council amid calls for the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike has been crossed with the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku over his choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, Wike and the aggrieved PDP governors also met in London in September.

The PDP governors, it was learnt, are expected to take certain decisions ahead of the 2023 poll.

The governors latest meeting in London may not be unconnected with the decision by the party and Atiku to flag off the campaign without Wike.

Efforts by all the party leaders including the its Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, to reconcile Atiku and Wike’s allies have have hit brick walls.

The Wabara-led set up a reconciliation committee to intervene in the long-running crisis but was unable to broker peace as expected.