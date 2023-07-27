Wike, El-Rufai, Oyetola, Ayade, Alake make Tinubu’s ministerial list

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night sent the list of his ministerial nominees for the screening and confirmation of the senate.

Some of the names on the list according to sources close to the presidency include former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola and Tinubu’s spokesperson, Dele Alake.

Also nominated for cabinet positions are eminent medical scholar Ali Pate , legal luminary Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); an economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader Mrs. Betta Edu and Senator Ben Ayade.

The sources said the President forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio Wednesday night in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within 60 days after the presidential inauguration.

The deadline expires on Friday.

Recall that his 60th birthday in Abuja two days ago, Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele hinted that the President would forward the list to the Senate in the next 48 hours.

He told dignitaries at the occasion that President Tinubu, who was expected as the father of the day, could not attend the ceremony because he was busy drawing up the list.