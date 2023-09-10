Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has denied publications in some online media that he had invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, in relation to certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

A statement by the Director of Press in the office of the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, said: “We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.”

The statement made it clear that “The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed.”

However, it stressed that “at no point did Wike contemplate or authorise any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters.”

According to the statement, “The online story in question is nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors and is clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public.”

He said the Federal Capital Territory Administration viewed “such misinformation with great concern and urged the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such unfounded reports.

“The FCT Minister remains focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the Federal Capital Territory. Any actions or decisions taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated through official channels and in accordance with due process,” the minister added.