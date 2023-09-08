Wike calls for suspension of Atiku, Tawbuwal, Sule Lamido from PDP

Minister of the Federal Capital Territoty, Nyesom Wike has called for the immediate suspension of former Vice President Atiku Abubake from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former governor of Rivers State also called for the suspension of two former governors of the party, Aminu Tambuwal and Sule Lamido.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, Wike said the trio should be suspended by the party’s National Working Committee for working against the party.

He said their suspension is necessary to rebuilt the party.

When told that he should also be suspended for going against the wish of the party, Wike said he did noting wrong to warrant his suspension.

He said the party should rather congratulate him for fighting for equity, justice and fairness in the party.