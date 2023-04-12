Wike called me 19 times in two hours, begging to be Atiku’s running mate – Dino Melaye

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has accused the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, of pushing the southern presidency agenda because he was not chosen as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dino during an interview on AIT also said Wike called him 19 times in two hours promising heaven and earth should Atiku announce him as the vice presidential candidate.

“I want to tell you that Wike is a pretentious character, a liar and he has no iota of integrity, Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate , I have records and I have printed it out and I am waiting for him, he called me 19 times in 2 hours begging us to convince Atiku Abubakar make him the Vice Presidential candidate so when I see him lying on TV saying “because of the south, because of Southern Nigeria, the presidency must go to south” you that were lobbying us and begging us promising us heaven and earth to convince Atiku Abubakar to make you Vice Presidential candidate to the extent that he was at the airport.

“I have a video, he spent hours in the airport waiting for me to call him to say Atiku has picked you as Vice President, he was at the airport waiting, calling me, calling my brother and friend we were on the senate together was also calling me that day, I have witnesses, I even gave the phone Abudul Ningi to speak with him, I gave the phone to senator Uzamere to speak with him, he was begging all of us promising heaven and earth, Atiku should announce him, it was around 1 or so that I told him; Oga, nobody go give you vice president.

“That was when he left and then flew back; so the man was so desperate to be Vice President because you didn’t get it; you now started a southern agenda” I don’t believe in such unprincipled, zero integrity character like Nyesom Wike’

He also accused Wike of pushing the chairmanship to the north so as not to affect his ambition of becoming a president.

“Wike was the one who brought Ayu, he was the one who sponsored Ayu and that was why Wike made all the governors to endorse Ayu and that was why there was no election in the national chairman’s office during the convention, Ayu was unopposed”

“you are the one that brought Ayu so when did you now realize that Ayu is a northerner but he was doing that, that time to satisfy his own selfish ambition of becoming the Presidential candidate from the south so he doesn’t want the chairmanship at that time to go to the south so that it will not affect his ambition of becoming president from the south so he pushed the chairmanship to the north and thinking that he will be able to bribe Ayu to choose him as the presidential candidate when Ayu refused to do the wrong thing then Ayu became an enemy”

Melaye added that Wike should not be taken seriously because he was under the influence of alcohol.