Wike attacks Soludo for criticizing Peter Obi

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra for attacking the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

NewsDay recalls that Soludo had on Monday, tackled Obi who happens to be his predecessor, saying he lacks the capacity to win the February presidential poll.

The development had generated backlash from supporters of the LP candidate who believe Soludo’s outburst was unnecessary.

Reacting, Wike who spoke on Thursday during the commissioning of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said Soludo should stop insulting Obi who has left, noting that Soludo has been given the opportunity now to govern the state and should concentrate on governance.

Echoing the lyrical lines in African China’s popular hit song titled “Mr. President”, Wike said Soludo as a professor should professor well

Wike said: “Stop insulting somebody who has left. You have been given the opportunity now, show it

“As a professor, professor well; as a doctor, doctor well; as a lawyer, lawyer well ; as a mechanic, mechanic well.”