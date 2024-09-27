Wife of Akwa Ibom Governor, Patience Umo Eno dies

Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom and First Lady of the state, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, is dead.

Mrs Eno passed away peacefully at the hospital on Thursday, in the presence of her family, after a brief illness.

She was aged 57.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, in the early hours of Friday, confirmed the development.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time”, he said, noting, “Further details will be provided by the family as necessary.”

In the meantime, the family has requested for privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering”, the statement added.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!