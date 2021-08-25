LIFESTYLES
Why you should not skip breakfast!
Why is breakfast so important?
Glucose: Glucose is your body’s energy source. It’s created out of broken down carbohydrates you eat. After you have gone without food for as long as 12 hours, your body’s glucose level has dropped, which means your body compensates by releasing the glucose, called glycogen, that is stored in the muscle tissue and liver.
Once all of the energy from the glycogen is used up, the body breaks down fatty acids to produce energy. Also, without carbohydrates, the fatty acids don’t supply as much energy as glucose, which leads to you feeling exhausted.
Essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients: Breakfast also provides a big part of the day’s total nutrient intake which include B vitamins, folate, iron and fibre. These vitamins and minerals can only be gained from food, and are needed to maintain your body’s health.
Breakfast is good for the brain: The influence of breakfast on mental performance has been the subject of much research especially among children. It was found that children who skip breakfast were not as efficient at problem-solving, mathematics and creative thinking as children who had eaten breakfast.
This is thought to be the case because breakfast, being high in carbohydrates, provides glucose which is the preferred fuel of the brain. This was mirrored in adults in improved performance at information retention tasks and recollection. Attendance at school and work is also higher.
There is also an improvement in psychological mood.
Breakfast eaters are usually healthier and thinner: There is a link between eating breakfast and health.
Studies have also shown that adults and children who skip breakfast sometimes have higher cholesterol levels and a higher body mass index than those who eat an nutrient-rich cereal at the start of the day.
If you skip breakfast, you are more likely to snack on something less than healthy before your next meal!
4 things men worry about during sex!
TLOF tlof is meant to be fun and enjoyed.
But for some men, it is a source of stress and anxiety.
People often worry about what the their partner is thinking of them, from their 4-5 size to worrying if their body is good enough.
According to sex expert Tracey Cox of MailOnline, here are the four things men worry about during sex.
1. Catching an STI
Both men and women often worry about catching an STI while having sex. But if you are in a monogamous relationship and you and your partner have tested for STIs, you can always do the test again with home kit tests to put your mind at ease, or otherwise use a condom.
2. What if he doesn’t get an erection or maintain it?
Most men struggle with erection anxiety.
3. Reaching an orgasm too soon
Premature ejaculation affects men of all ages.
4. Is his penis big enough?
Many women rarely worry about the size of the penis, but it’s what it can do that counts.
Stop worrying, relax and enjoy sex.
Things to do outside the bedroom for a better sex life
A good sex life isn’t just about sex. It’s so much more. How you and your partner act around each other, the vibe, the passion, and the environment account for a sensual sexual encounter. The bedroom isn’t the only place to light up the fire of passion and sex, but doing activities together with your partner can also turn you both on! Here are some things you can do outside the bedroom to have a good sex life.
Shopping together
Shopping for clothes together can amp up the sexual tension between you and your partner. Seeing your partner try on something attractive can easily turn you on and lead you both to the bedroom for a steamy, hot session.
Cook together
You both can make cooking sexy by licking each other’s fingers up for the taste, or whipping some cream to make it more sensual. This will definitely arise feelings of passion and this is a very therapeutic activity that can help bond you both together even more.
Working out together
By doing this together, you both will definitely keep the temperature soaring high! Seeing your significant other work out can be a glory experience; in all that sweat and amazing posture, sex is definitely going to hit the mind.
Planning a trip together
Planning a vacation or trip with your partner will arouse the excitement within you both. Planning a romantic getaway includes looking for cozy, snug hotel rooms, itinerary and even clothes for the trip. The excitement of spending time together will accentuate the sensual feelings.
Dancing together
A lap dance together or bachata is very sensual and playful if you both are in the mood for sex. Being close with your partner and making moves will arouse both of you, leading to a hot makeout session. Kisses, cuddles, hugs in between dance moves can be just as lovely.
Old men’s sperm risk passing disease to kids
New research has revealed that older men’s can pass down mutations to children and cause health disorders.
The Daily Mail reported that researchers from Rady Children’s Institute of Genomic Medicine and University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that one in 15 older men were more at risk of passing on negative mutations to their kids than younger men.
These mutations can result in 15% of autism spectrum disorders cases, congenital heart disease and severe paediatric diseases.
“Our earlier studies told us sperm mutations contribute to the cause of disorders such as autism and epilepsy. But, the implications in men without a family history of disease were completely unknown,” said co-author Dr Joseph Gleeson.
Researchers now have found a new way to observe and count the mutations while using the data to predict the possible impact on any future offspring.
Co-author Dr Xiaoxu Yang said: “We found that each ejaculate from a man shows an average of 30 mutations.”
