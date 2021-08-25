Why you should not skip breakfast!

Why is breakfast so important?

Glucose: Glucose is your body’s energy source. It’s created out of broken down carbohydrates you eat. After you have gone without food for as long as 12 hours, your body’s glucose level has dropped, which means your body compensates by releasing the glucose, called glycogen, that is stored in the muscle tissue and liver.



Once all of the energy from the glycogen is used up, the body breaks down fatty acids to produce energy. Also, without carbohydrates, the fatty acids don’t supply as much energy as glucose, which leads to you feeling exhausted.

Essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients: Breakfast also provides a big part of the day’s total nutrient intake which include B vitamins, folate, iron and fibre. These vitamins and minerals can only be gained from food, and are needed to maintain your body’s health.

Breakfast is good for the brain: The influence of breakfast on mental performance has been the subject of much research especially among children. It was found that children who skip breakfast were not as efficient at problem-solving, mathematics and creative thinking as children who had eaten breakfast.

This is thought to be the case because breakfast, being high in carbohydrates, provides glucose which is the preferred fuel of the brain. This was mirrored in adults in improved performance at information retention tasks and recollection. Attendance at school and work is also higher.

There is also an improvement in psychological mood.

Breakfast eaters are usually healthier and thinner: There is a link between eating breakfast and health.

Studies have also shown that adults and children who skip breakfast sometimes have higher cholesterol levels and a higher body mass index than those who eat an nutrient-rich cereal at the start of the day.

If you skip breakfast, you are more likely to snack on something less than healthy before your next meal!​