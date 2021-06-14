LIFESTYLES
Why you should consider punani steaming
Winter is upon us and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, many people grew up steaming to prevent colds and flu.
Traditionally, we also steamed to get rid of bad luck and spirits. The point is, steaming was and continues to be a part of our lifestyle. But have you ever considered steaming your punani?
If you had to think about it, think no more because according to Healthline magazine, vaginal steaming is great for your health.
According to the publication, vaginal steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating. It directs herb-infused steam into your punani.
You can also do this at home, although most doctors don’t recommend it.
The process is pretty simple – you just sit or squat over a container of herbal-infused steam. Popular herbs one can use include mugwort, wormwood and chamomile.
The magazine says steaming also relieves stress, depression, infections, headaches, fatigue and digestive issues.
LIFESTYLES
The world’s most expensive 4-5!
We often hear or see advertisements referring to some things that money cannot buy. Some call these the intangibles and priceless positions.
However, that notion may seem hard to buy into after reading this article.
So, how much are you willing to spend on a 4-5?
No, I’m not referring to the adult entertainment world. But just what price tag can you attach to this phallic structure?
Well, according to First Order Historian magazine, close to $1 million was spent on a 4-5.
Meet Brit Andrew Mardle, a 44-year-old man from Manchester in England, who was born without a penis.
He was born with bladder exstrophy, a condition where one’s bladder grows inside out, resulting in not having a penis.
According to the publication, it took 15 operations to insert and ensure that the tubes inside Brit functioned well so he could freely go to the bathroom and relieve himself.
It was also in 2012 where Brit met a urologist who would then construct what was deemed the world’s most expensive 4-5, with some skin from his right leg, some nerves and added muscles.
The 4-5 was constructed and in a couple of days, ready to work.
According to Brit, he could now freely have sex, but his 4-5 needed time to recover before it can get some action.
LIFESTYLES
10 foods you should never eat right before having sex
Here are 10 foods which are an absolute no-no before sex
French Fries
French fries and all kinds of fried and salty foods should be avoided, if you want a great romp in the sack. The trans-fat in these meals reacts negatively with the testosterone levels and reducing the blood circulation to your nether regions. Such foods lower the sex drive by impacting the circulation and also causes bloating. For men with low blood pressure, these foods might make it difficult to stay erect for longer.
Oatmeal
Having too oatmeal before sex, can result in gas, which is never a good thing, when you are looking to impress some one. Besides that, oatmeal can also lower your sex drive, leaving you feeling unwilling, no matter how magical your date has been.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower and even broccoli and Brussels sprouts can result in bloating, as they contain complex sugars. The body needs to release methane to digest them, which is, obviously, not a very appealing prospect when you are in bed with some one.
Cheese
The most commonly occurring ingredient in fast foods in restaurants is cheese and it is increasingly becoming difficult to avoid it. Besides being fattening, cheese, and some other dairy products, can cause bloating. So you will want to steer clear of an Italian pizza or a pasta place for dinner, and any place serving cheeseburgers for that matter should be avoidable.
Mint/Peppermint
Surprisingly, mint or peppermint has been known to lower the sex drive. Although, it might seem like a great idea to pop a mint to battle bad breath, you might want to avoid eating one too many, if you want to be ready to get turned on in the next few hours.
Popcorn
The lining of microwaveable popcorn bags have the same chemicals as are found in the lining of non-sticks pots and pans. These chemicals have been linked to a decrease of testosterone levels in men and a reduction in their sperm count. So if your date wants to buy popcorn during the interval of the intimate movie time, gently steer them way from the idea and go for something else.
Carbonated drinks and Energy Drinks
Speaking of movie dates intervals, you might want to stay away from the sugary, fizzy drinks as well, for the same reason as you have chosen to avoid cheese and fries- gas. You don’t want to be belching your way to the climax, later in the night. Stay away from those caffeinated energy drinks as well- they might make you feel perky and upbeat during your date, but chances are that you are going to feel exhausted later. Before you know it, you will be asleep in your beloved’s arms.
Beans
Beans are a big no-no before your big night- they make you feel gassy and bloated and that is never good. Skip that spicy Mexican burrito and opt for something a little more safer.
After-meal fruit
Fruits digest relatively quickly, because they are loaded with carbohydrates which are the most easily digestible out of the three macro nutrients- protein, fat and carbs. The stomach uses different enzymes to digest different kinds of food. If you have food after a meal, the process of fruit digestion will slow down, making it rot and ferment in your tummy, causing heart burn, burping and indigestion. So skip those chocolate coated strawberries after dinner, no matter how romantic the idea of eating them sounds.
Canned/Processed Foods
Canned or processed foods are normally too salty and hence, can make you bloat. Instead go for a less processed meal, preferably home cooked food. Besides, it’s always more romantic to cook at home- nothing spells comfort like home cooked meals.
LIFESTYLES
5 things every man wants to hear in bed!
Just like how you want to know if your man is happy in bed, your man too expects the same from you.
Every man wants to know if his woman is satisfied sexually. How you show it to him is something very subjective.
Some women moan , while others just prefer to be silent. There are also several women who do dirty talking during sex and these women have claimed to have a great sex life.
So those women who think that silent sex is good, let us tell you that men love noises and dirty talks. Men love hearing it from your mouth what you like and how you like it. These talks should not be done before or after sex, but ti should be done during sex. It helps in boosting your sex life and it will also turn on your man. Apart from all the noises, another thing that is considered to be a big turn bed is talks.
Talking and whispering sexy one-liners while love making does go a long way.
But if you are not sure as to what you must talk during love making to take your man by surprise, then here are some things that your man will love to hear from you.
1. I am going to make you scream like I did last time
Telling your woman how you are going to make her crazy in bed just like the last time is enough to turn her on. The memory is enough to drive her crazy. So, when you start making out, whisper this into her ears and stick true to your words. Make her scream and make it memorable for her.
2. ‘Shout out his name often’
Another thing that a man loves to hear during love making is his name. Keep your eyes closed and say his name when you like something that he is doing. This is also a way of telling him you only think of him during sex and it is his body that gives you satisfaction.
3. ‘Keep going’
No man likes to be stopped in middle of the act for any reason whatsoever. Instead have you tried telling him to continue doing what he is doing and not stop? This is something you should definitely try the next time when you have sex with your partner. Tell him to keep going and not stop at all. While you tell him this, give out some sexy moans. This will turn him on and he will make love to you like never before.
4. ‘I love it when you go down on me’
When you tell your man how you love it when he gives you an oral, it only increases his confidence tenfold and he will make sure that the next time he does it even better. Every man loves to hear his partner appreciate all the things he does for her in bed. So when your guy is making love to you, just make sure that you whisper it into your ears that you love it when he goes down. After you have said this, you will see how he will do everything possible to give you pleasure.
5. ‘This is the best sex I have ever had’
This is one liner that every man wants to hear on bed, but it doesn’t mean you say it just for the heck of it. Tell your man that this is the best sex you ever had and mean it. Small things like these help a great deal to have good sex. Also it will keep both you and your partner sexually satisfied.
Latest News
- Sunday Igboho condoles TB Joshua’s family, eulogises late Prophet
- Prophet TB Joshua’s daughter never gave birth to baby boy on father’s birthday
- Family announces date for Prophet TB Joshua’s burial
- Nnamdi Kanu reacts as Apostle Johnson Suleman warns Buhari over IPOB
- Why you should consider punani steaming
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
10 foods you should never eat right before having sex
-
NEWS2 days ago
#June12thProtest: Police officers slice protesters’ feet with razor blade
-
NEWS2 days ago
#June 12 Protest: Live updates from Nigerian streets
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 things every man wants to hear in bed!
-
NEWS2 days ago
NURTW members disperse June 12 protesters in Lagos
-
NEWS2 days ago
Kelechi Iheanacho declares support for #June12thProtest
-
NEWS2 days ago
DJ Switch joins #June12thProtest demonstrators on Twitter
-
NEWS2 days ago
Police fire tear gas at #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota