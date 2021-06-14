Why you should consider punani steaming

Here are 10 foods which are an absolute no-no before sex

French Fries

French fries and all kinds of fried and salty foods should be avoided, if you want a great romp in the sack. The trans-fat in these meals reacts negatively with the testosterone levels and reducing the blood circulation to your nether regions. Such foods lower the sex drive by impacting the circulation and also causes bloating. For men with low blood pressure, these foods might make it difficult to stay erect for longer.

Oatmeal

Having too oatmeal before sex, can result in gas, which is never a good thing, when you are looking to impress some one. Besides that, oatmeal can also lower your sex drive, leaving you feeling unwilling, no matter how magical your date has been.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower and even broccoli and Brussels sprouts can result in bloating, as they contain complex sugars. The body needs to release methane to digest them, which is, obviously, not a very appealing prospect when you are in bed with some one.

Cheese

The most commonly occurring ingredient in fast foods in restaurants is cheese and it is increasingly becoming difficult to avoid it. Besides being fattening, cheese, and some other dairy products, can cause bloating. So you will want to steer clear of an Italian pizza or a pasta place for dinner, and any place serving cheeseburgers for that matter should be avoidable.

Mint/Peppermint

Surprisingly, mint or peppermint has been known to lower the sex drive. Although, it might seem like a great idea to pop a mint to battle bad breath, you might want to avoid eating one too many, if you want to be ready to get turned on in the next few hours.

Popcorn

The lining of microwaveable popcorn bags have the same chemicals as are found in the lining of non-sticks pots and pans. These chemicals have been linked to a decrease of testosterone levels in men and a reduction in their sperm count. So if your date wants to buy popcorn during the interval of the intimate movie time, gently steer them way from the idea and go for something else.

Carbonated drinks and Energy Drinks

Speaking of movie dates intervals, you might want to stay away from the sugary, fizzy drinks as well, for the same reason as you have chosen to avoid cheese and fries- gas. You don’t want to be belching your way to the climax, later in the night. Stay away from those caffeinated energy drinks as well- they might make you feel perky and upbeat during your date, but chances are that you are going to feel exhausted later. Before you know it, you will be asleep in your beloved’s arms.

Beans

Beans are a big no-no before your big night- they make you feel gassy and bloated and that is never good. Skip that spicy Mexican burrito and opt for something a little more safer.

After-meal fruit

Fruits digest relatively quickly, because they are loaded with carbohydrates which are the most easily digestible out of the three macro nutrients- protein, fat and carbs. The stomach uses different enzymes to digest different kinds of food. If you have food after a meal, the process of fruit digestion will slow down, making it rot and ferment in your tummy, causing heart burn, burping and indigestion. So skip those chocolate coated strawberries after dinner, no matter how romantic the idea of eating them sounds.

Canned/Processed Foods

Canned or processed foods are normally too salty and hence, can make you bloat. Instead go for a less processed meal, preferably home cooked food. Besides, it’s always more romantic to cook at home- nothing spells comfort like home cooked meals.