Why you should avoid wearing a G-string!

Underwear is probably the most important clothing item.

According to experts, a good set of underwear is important to keep outer garments from being soiled by perspiration, urine, semen, pre-seminal fluid, faeces, vaginal discharge, and menstrual blood.

For women, a brassiere provides support for the breasts, and for men, briefs serve the same function for the male genitalia.

While G-strings and thongs have become popular in terms of fashion and sex appeal, many health experts agree wearing them can be detrimental to your health.

According to Woron magazine, there are a lot of health disadvantages of wearing G-strings or thongs.

According to the publication, these disadvantages include:

1. Infections

If you’re wearing a G-string regularly, then you’re highly susceptible to recurring yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis, both of which cause discomfort and can feel mentally exhausting. Beyond trapping moisture down there, thin G-strings transfer faecal bacteria to your vagina, putting you in the danger zone for infections.

2. Skin irritation

Even if your G-string doesn’t transfer enough bad bacteria to disrupt your vaginal flora, there’s still a chance that skin irritation can lead to infections. Since G-strings are rubbing between your cheeks all day, it’s pretty likely that you experience chafing, friction, and even burning at some points.

When there’s too much friction going on, you might even get a few cuts around the vagina. Open cuts in the skin can allow bacteria to enter your body, which is just another way that G-strings lead to infections.

Our skin is so sensitive down there and your undies shouldn’t ever cause you pain or irritation.

3. Inflammation

If you’ve ever spoken to a gynaecologist, they’ll most likely stress the importance of wearing loose-fitting clothes, especially underwear.

Wearing tight trousers and underwear can cause the vagina to become inflamed. A few signs of your vagina being inflamed are pain, swelling, itchiness, and a change in discharge.