Why yoga is great for sex!

The Coronavirus pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise because it shone the spotlight on our health.

Many people have now either renewed their gym membership or started a new health regimen. And one such regimen could be yoga.

According to Medical News Today, modern research is only just starting to unpack the numerous health benefits of the ancient practice of yoga.

Some conditions that yoga reportedly helps with include depression, stress, anxiety as well as metabolic syndrome, diabetes and thyroid problems.

According to experts, getting in touch with our bodies can feel replenishing, restorative and physically pleasurable.

This then should come as no surprise that yoga has a lot of sexual benefits to it.

A study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, found that yoga could indeed improve sexual function – particularly in women over the age of 45.

The study examined the effects of 12 weeks of yoga on 40 women who self-reported on their sexual function before and after the sessions. After the period, their sexual function had significantly improved across all sections of the female sexual function index – desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction and pain. As many as 75% of the women reported an improvement in their sex life after yoga training.

A similar analogous study led Dr Vikas Dhikav, a neurologist at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, India, examined the effects of a 12-week yoga programme on the sexual satisfaction of men. At the end of the study period, participants reported a significant improvement in their sexual function, as evaluated by the standard male sexual quotient.

Researchers found improvements across all aspects of male sexual satisfaction, namely desire, intercourse satisfaction, performance, confidence, partner synchronisation, erection, ejaculatory control and orgasm.

Additionally, a comparative trial carried out by the same team found that yoga was a viable and non-pharmacological alternative to fluoxetine, used for treating premature ejaculation. Talk about the best of both worlds, right?