LIFESTYLES
Why women should drink beer!
Another working week has flown by and like global superstar Rihanna once said, cheers to the weekend.
While you might be considering going out with the girls for a few drinks or taking bartending indoors due to the cold weather, you might want to order something with a bit of malt and save those bubbles for next week.
Yes, for this weekend and hopefully the next coming ones, rather get yourself a cold beer with your girls.
While beer is barely popular among women, consuming it comes with some great benefits.
According to a study at the Sahlgrenska Academy, a research centre at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden,
beer may protect women against the risk of heart attacks and like Pharrell Williams, also make you happy.
According to Culture Trip magazine, scientists have discovered that drinking beer in moderation can bring significant health benefits for women by reducing their chances of having a heart attack.
Their studies further indicate that women who drink beer once or twice a week reduce the risk of heart attacks by 30% compared to those who drink high quantities or those who don’t drink anything at all.
Now ladies, who says a bottle of wine is your only best friend?
Why men need a lot of sex!
Let us look into why men need to have a lot of sex.
While sex may be an act of fun, enjoyment and pleasure, it is a health issue for the male species. According to the latest health reports, men need to have plenty of it to keep healthy.
This as having sex at least once a week can lower a man’s risk of heart disease by 30%.
A statistical study in Wales found that having an orgasm at least three times a week may decrease the risk of a man dying from coronary heart disease by half.
Close to the heart, a man that engages in regular sex can also lower his risk of suffering a stroke by 50% and diabetes by 40%.
Most importantly, men who have more sex are at less risk of contracting prostate cancer.
An 18-year Harvard study of nearly 30 000 health professionals determined that the risk of prostate cancer was reduced by 20% for men who ejaculated 21 times a month compared to those who ejaculated four to seven times a month.
A similar Australian study found that the risk was reduced by 36% when men ejaculated seven times a week.
What happens to your body when you stop having sex!
The average African is said to have sex a grand total of 5,778 times before they die.
Whether that seems a little or a lot is totally your business, but one thing is for sure – “dry spells” happen to even the most libidinous of people.
Maybe it’s self-imposed. Maybe it’s just the way the rotten cookie of life sometime crumbles.
Whatever the story behind your fallow bedroom times, a lack of sex will (unsurprisingly) have a knock-on effect on your body and general psyche.
Here’s what you can expect to happen when you’re not having regular sex.
- You lose your libido
Yes, when it comes to your sex drive it seems it’s a case of “use it or lose it.”
“For some people who refrain from sex, they begin to feel more sluggish, with less vitality and hunger for sex,” Sari Cooper, LCSW, certified sex therapist told Reader’s Digest.
“Out of sight out of mind is how some of my clients describe the scenario.”
This is not the case for everyone, however. Some people find the idea of sex even more desirable when having a dry spell.
- Your vaginal walls may weaken
This mainly applies to women entering the menopause.
Sari explains, “Without regular frequency of intercourse as you get older the walls of your vagina thin out and can lead to painful sex when you finally get back into the sack.”
To this end, the North American Menopause Society even recommend having regular penetrative sex to help vaginal health during menopause.
- You may experience a loss of lubrication
Another side-effect which applies principally to older women, apparently the vagina struggles to get lubricated when you start having intercourse after a hiatus.
What causes this – as well as thinning vaginal walls – is a lack of the hormone, oestrogen.
“If you take a young woman who’s 20 or 30 years old she’s going to have plenty of oestrogen around to make sure those tissues stay healthy, elastic, and lubricated when she’s not having sex,” explains Dr.Lauren Streicher.
“If you take someone who’s 60 and has no estrogen, she has lost that piece of it.”
To mitigate the combined effects of a lack of sex and ageing, Sari advises the following.
“The vaginal lubrication lessens with age, and if you’re not being turned on through self-pleasure, erotic books, videos, or a partner, the juice can begin to lessen more quickly.”
- Your period pain may get worse
Undeniably, it’s women who are coming worse off.
It may seem counter-intuitive, but having sex during your period can alleviate menstrual cramp.
“The uterus is a muscle and many women will actually have a uterine contraction when they orgasm, which will cause the blood to expel more quickly, which will in turn decrease menstrual cramps,” Dr Streicher explains.
“Also, there may be an increase in endorphins, which also will help with menstrual cramps.”
- HOWEVER – you lessen your risk of getting a UTI
Finally, that silver lining.
Unsurprisingly, not only do you dramatically decrease your chances of being infected with an STD, but also UTIs too.
- As for the men, they’re more likely to have erectile dysfunction
Another case of use it or lose it. According to Bustle, a study found abstinence increases the chance of erectile dysfunction in men, though this was found to be more the case in older men.
This is the sex position most likely to help you sleep!
If there are two things impacted by the pandemic that have seemingly been felt countrywide, it’s our sleep and our sex lives.
Last week we spoke to a GP about the biological reason you don’t want to have sex right now, but now we’ve uncovered a new study that has found a potential extra benefit of doing so: it could help improve your REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep).
REM sleep refers to the unique phase of sleep characterised by random rapid movement of the eyes, accompanied by low muscle tone throughout the body, and the tendency of the sleeper to experience vivid dreams. This type of sleep is also thought to help consolidate our memories and regulate our mood (which we could really do with right about now).
In short, it’s important, and it seems to be eluding many of us as the pandemic rolls on.
However, a new study has found that there are certain sex positions that can increase our likelihood of REM sleep. Sleep blog The Dozy Owl conducted a study looking into the impact of different sex positions on our REM sleep, with 1,652 participants taking part.
Individuals were asked to wear a sleep monitor to bed after having sex in a designated position. They then tried out 25 popular positions over a three month period, to see which sex positions improved sleep the most.
Results found that, overall, sex before bed increased men’s REM sleep 10% more than women’s. However, all participants saw a rise in this type of slumber when they had sex in one position in particular: doggy style.
43% of participants saw a rise in their REM sleep when engaging in this popular position – followed by the lotus position at 39% (one partner sits cross-legged, and the other straddles them with faces together), the eagle at 35% (like missionary, but with the bottom person’s legs spread out) and the bridge at 30% (with both feet flat on the floor, support yourself on your arms or hands, creating a bridge with your body, your partner then positions themselves between your legs).
The good news for women is, the doggy style style position is known to be great for our skin, for our mood, for reconnecting with our partners and it can burn lots of calories.
Plus, it can boost our immune system, reduce blood pressure and improve our sleep — which all feels more relevant than ever right now.
