Why women fall for bad boys

They are dangerous, uncouth and we know they are trouble. Yet many women fall for the bad guys be it the villains in movies or in real life. Ever wondered why?

Here are a few answers we can think of which could be the key reason why!

Masculinity

Many are attracted to men that ooze masculinity which could be a bit over exaggerated as well. If you notice, the villains in movies are well built, have a great baritone which makes us go weak in the knees. Their sense of style exudes the trait of being daring too. In real life we may not want them for long term or see a future with them but for dating, somehow we want to sweeped off our feet by them.

2. Free spirit

It is a social pressure especially in our country that the girl has to be ‘sundar susheel’ and be able to do house chores and what not – a debate for another time. We “should be” compliant and agreeable. In reality, we all love freedom to be ourselves and bad boys have that spirit in them because they do what they like and want. We too want it so we feel we can be the same with them too!

3. Forbidden fruit

How many times are we asked to stay away from a particular man or a boy and told he is forbidden? It is but human nature that we feel more attracted to do something and go for a person for whom the line has been drawn. They are different and it is those uncharted waters that attract us.

4. Protection

No we women do not need protection as such but many women tend to like it in the start of the relationship. Even if we know that the bubble will break later, the attention in the beginning is unbeatable. Many women feel cherished by such men.

5. Someone we can change

This hope that we can change him, be his therapist, is often met with a disastrous ending but some women tend to take up human projects. It makes us feel important to the other.