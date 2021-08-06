LIFESTYLES
Why women don’t like wearing panties!
HERE’S the naked truth about why women are resorting to rocking their birthday suits.
More and more women are becoming comfortable in their skin.
Popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat are seeing many more women displaying their beautiful bodies.
This act of confidence is exactly what has led women to putting their panties aside and going commando.
Recent stats have shown that some women are no longer wearing their panties and G-strings, and here’s why:
1. It’s great for working out
Many women choose to work out without underwear as a way to keep things breathable down there. According to gym stats, some women prefer to go commando during running, elliptical, spinning and kickboxing classes.
2. It’s great for relationships
Another popular reason for women going commando is to add some excitement to their relationship. It’s a fun, flirty and exciting moment when you’re on a date and you lean over to whisper that you’re not wearing any underwear.
3.Travel lighter
Less underwear means more room for packing while travelling.
LIFESTYLES
A blood test to predict when you will die!
A test has been developed that is 83% accurate in determining when you will die.
According to Metro, the research looked at 16 years’ worth of data and during the time of the study, 5,512 of the participants died.
Academics from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing analysed the blood of 44,168 adults between 18 and 109 years old.
The men and women were all of European descent and involved in other studies.
‘It’s a marker of your current health and physical vulnerability. The test does not predict how long you will live as you have a hand in it yourself.’ researcher Dr Joris Deelan said.
‘If the blood test indicates your physical vulnerability, if it tells you how long you’ll live – and your family see that and you change your lifestyle – you could live twice as long.’
The scientists will now carry out further research in the hope they can develop a blood test that can one-day be used to tailor treatment, including determining if a patient is too frail for surgery, Metro reported.
LIFESTYLES
Regular sex keeps the punani healthy
They say too much of a good thing is not good for you, right?
Well, not according to recent research that reveals having a lot of sex can be good for the punani.
This is besides the known benefits such as burning calories, reducing stress and boosting immunity.
According to sex expert Dr Hilda Hutcherson, sex keeps the punani alive and lubricated, especially as women get older and oestrogen levels go down.
Dr Hutcherson explained that sexual activity kept blood flowing down there, and decreased some of the changes caused by menopause.
The doctor further conceded that all kind of sexual activities could be beneficial.
Additionally, a lot of gynaecologists are currently recommending vibrators to increase blood flow to the punani.
As women age, experts agree that having regular sex strengthens the pelvic muscle. Even with menopause on the horizon, some women give birth during that decade, too.
Essentially, your 40s can be marked by fertility or the end of it.
LIFESTYLES
Why do men love a tight punani?
you’re like me and love football and its tactics, you’ll agree with the following: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have one thing in common.
Besides the clubs having been coached by undoubtedly one of the greatest footballing managers ever in modern football in Pep Guardiola, these teams have mastered the art of playing against teams who defend narrowly and are compact defensively.
Their ability to penetrate these tightly-marked spaces make them one of the most feared teams in world football.
According to Pep, mastering the art of penetrating a tightly marked defense requires patience, precision and execution PPE, excuse the pun.
Maybe this is the same sentiments men share when it comes to having sex with someone with a tight punani. “Sexologists attribute friction to most men who prefer a tighter punani during sex.”
According to google, there are thousands of searches daily on the tightness and the sexual enjoyment relating to the punani.
Almost affirming the growing trend of a tight punani.
So let’s quickly look at composition of a tight punani and why men love it.
Experts agree that the tightness of the punani can be attributed to a number of things:
From lubrication/arousal to chronic dryness, or vaginismus, which is a painful condition in which the pelvic floor muscles involuntarily constrict or even clamps up during penetration.
There is also the experiencing of too much stimulation which is a sensation that feels blissful to one person may feel which is what most guys tend to enjoy.
Experts have also discovered that more and more women are investing in Kegel exercises, which help with strengthening their pelvic floor muscles, which in turn makes their punani moretighter.
Sexologists attribute friction to most men who prefer a tighter punani during sex.
It is this friction that brings about a stronger 4-5 arousal and even a more enjoyable penetration.
Sexologists also caution that the tightness of the punani is subject to various implications.
From aging, menopause, pregnancy and sexual activity.
These things determine how tight the punani can be.
In conclusion, men ought to remember that the tightness of the punani has some factors, if you so happen to come across it.
Remember to apply the PPE strategy.
