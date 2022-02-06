Why wearing yellow underwear brings luck

THE amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act.”

This quote is taken from one of the most prominent businesswomen in America, Barbara Sher.

In terms of the quote, Barbara shares the ultimate secret of achieving luck.





True luck depends on what you do, and according to one Latin American trend, wearing yellow underwear brings luck and great fortune.

Yellow underwear is supposed to help improve your finances and other successes.





Some cultures also wear yellow for good luck.

This is popular in Latin American countries and some say wear your yellow underwear backwards or inside out.

According to CTV-News, wearing new, yellow underwear is supposed to bring luck, money and happiness in the new year because the colour signifies wealth.

According to In-Style magazine, wearing yellow underwear will boost your financial well-being in the new year and get that much deserved job promotion.

While this might’ve been a New Year’s eve tradition and superstition, ancient history and culture provides a significant link between the colour yellow and wealth.

According to the Asian culture, the colour yellow represents metal element. The choice of colour in yellow decides the in and out of money.

Light yellow is not recommended whereas mustard and pastel yellow is suitable for wallets and purse.

Furthermore, design magazine Autonomous further explains the power of the colour yellow.

According to the publication, the yellow colour expresses positive energy as well as attraction.

The yellow colour is competent in attracting opportunities towards you.

Once you attract opportunities, it will be easier for you to earn money. So the next time you shop for your underwear, ensure you include some yellow pieces to your underwear collection.