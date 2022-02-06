LIFESTYLES
Why wearing yellow underwear brings luck
THE amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act.”
This quote is taken from one of the most prominent businesswomen in America, Barbara Sher.
In terms of the quote, Barbara shares the ultimate secret of achieving luck.
True luck depends on what you do, and according to one Latin American trend, wearing yellow underwear brings luck and great fortune.
Yellow underwear is supposed to help improve your finances and other successes.
Some cultures also wear yellow for good luck.
This is popular in Latin American countries and some say wear your yellow underwear backwards or inside out.
According to CTV-News, wearing new, yellow underwear is supposed to bring luck, money and happiness in the new year because the colour signifies wealth.
According to In-Style magazine, wearing yellow underwear will boost your financial well-being in the new year and get that much deserved job promotion.
While this might’ve been a New Year’s eve tradition and superstition, ancient history and culture provides a significant link between the colour yellow and wealth.
According to the Asian culture, the colour yellow represents metal element. The choice of colour in yellow decides the in and out of money.
Light yellow is not recommended whereas mustard and pastel yellow is suitable for wallets and purse.
Furthermore, design magazine Autonomous further explains the power of the colour yellow.
According to the publication, the yellow colour expresses positive energy as well as attraction.
The yellow colour is competent in attracting opportunities towards you.
Once you attract opportunities, it will be easier for you to earn money. So the next time you shop for your underwear, ensure you include some yellow pieces to your underwear collection.
LIFESTYLES
Not wearing bra could cause saggy boobs
Almost all women know the freedom and relief that comes with taking your bra off and when you are home, a bra is the last thing on your mind.
We are well into week two of lockdown and most seem to have adjusted but you may need to put back that bra on.
Experts have warned that not wearing your bra could cause saggy boobs, poor posture and even ligament damage.
As tempting as it is to not wear a bra when working from home, remember that it is for your own good that you put it on.
Speaking to Daily Mail, Figleaves garment technologist Victoria Shelton said: “We all still need to wear a bra as our breasts need to be supported – due to their weight you may damage your posture or have back pain (otherwise).
“If breasts are left unsupported, damage can occur to the Cooper’s ligament in the breast, causing them to sag.”
Instead of not wearing a bra at all, Victoria recommends switching to a flexi wire design often used in maternity bras or a non-wired style with a seam cup to support a larger bust.
LIFESTYLES
Do men like the smell of a punani?
Have you ever heard the statement “vagina smells like fish!”
That is how a lot of people describe the smell of the vagina, however, there are some men that love that “fishy smell”.
The natural smell of the vagina might not be appealing to other men but it surely does turn some on.
Most men understand that the smell of the vagina is normal and find it to be arousing.
The truth of the matter is that men want women to be ready for them during sex the same way women want men to be ready for them.
Oral sex can be a source of insecurity for women.
It seems everyone has their own idea of how the vagina must smell.
As much as some men find the natural smell of a vagina arousing, there are other men that find it unappealing.
We have to understand that everyone is different and what works for someone might not work for the other.
The best way to go about this is to find out what your man likes.
If he does not like the natural smell of your punani, do not feel offended.
The most important thing that women must know is that as long as you have no medical issues going on down there, then the smell of your punani is absolutely fine.
Some men have described the punani smell as a mixture of sweets and sweat, some say it smells of tomatoes and urine but whatever the smell is, punani will always smell like punani and everyone must understand that.
LIFESTYLES
The most popular punani wax
The treatment of hair has vastly one of the most important aspects of fashion.
Deemed the human crown, hair is indeed the first impression one creates upon the first interaction.
People then go on to form an opinion on how you looked based on the impression you made, hence hair plays an important role in one’s overall image.
This is also evident in pubic hair, especially with women.
Women who wax their punani have also invested in styling that hair.
According to Durex, this forms an important part of body positivity and confidence.
Durex further explains that more women have begun to invest in styling their punani hair.
So, if you are looking at doing this, Durex recommends the following hairstyles:
1. Hollywood Wax
Also known as the sphinx, this is the queen of all waxes. A Hollywood wax is not recommended for a wax virgin as it involves removing all the pubic hair around the pubis and anal area to leave behind a completely blank canvas.
2. Brazilian Wax
The widely popular Brazilian wax is like a Hollywood, but with a little bit of hair left at the front of the pubic mound. Pubic hair is waxed into a thin strip or small triangle and removed from two to three finger-widths above the vulva. This is a good option if you want something in the middle as it keeps some of your natural hair but maintains the order.
3. Landing Strip
This is where the pubic hair is waxed to the same width as your natural fold or slightly thinner. It can resemble a Brazilian, but the main difference is that the labia and hair along the bum crack remain untouched. This is great if you love the minimalist look but don’t want to go all out.
4. Bermuda Triangle
Also known as the American or classic bikini, this involves removing only the pubic hair that would be exposed by a bikini and is great for a pre-holiday tidy up. The hair at the top of the thighs and under the navel can also be removed if necessary.
