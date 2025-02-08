Harry Maguire was Manchester United’s hero in their FA Cup fourth round win over Leicester City with a goal that would perhaps have been ruled out on another day.

Trailing at the break after another wretched first-half performance at Old Trafford, United showed some life in the second-half with Alejandro Garnacho coming off the bench to lift his side.

Joshua Zirkzee levelled for the hosts after 68 minutes with the tie heading towards extra-time.

- Advertisement -

Maguire rose to meet Fernandes’ free kick to bail his side out with a fine header two minutes into added time but the England international appeared to have strayed offside as he met the ball.

The linesman did not raise his flag however and with no video assistant referee [VAR] in play, the goal stood.

Maguire’s goal would almost certainly have been chalked off had VAR been present. However, the FA announced late last year the system would not be used in this competition until the fifth road onwards.

A statement from the FA in December said: ‘Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards.

‘It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.

‘VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

‘This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.’

The decision shocked Ian Wright and Roy Keane in the ITV studio with the former Manchester United captain convinced the linesman should have spotted the offside in real time.

‘Look where the linesman is! He’s bang in line with it,’ an incredulous Wright said.

‘That’s just a poor decision,’ Keane said. ‘We talk about VAR, whether it should or shouldn’t be here but the linesman has got to see that. United took full advantage. But they got out of jail today.’