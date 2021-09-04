LIFESTYLES
Why tight jeans and the 4-5 should not mix
HAVE you ever tried to lock up an animal in a small and confined space?
If you have, then you will know how agitated and uncomfortable it will become within that space.
The same can be said about the 4-5 inside tight jeans.
While this fashionably might look slick, a recent study has shown that tight jeans are not good for the 4-5.
According to Street Directory, tight jeans are harmful to sperm production.
The publication reports that a study looked at 513 men who had a habit of wearing tight jeans. And, it revealed that many of them were facing the impotence problem.
Even the occurrence of STDs was found to be on the rise among these individuals.
Furthermore, tight jeans increase the temperature in the groin, which is not feasible for the testicles. In turn, they get destroyed, with new sperm production completely stopping.
This sperm count of the men who wore tight jeans was found to be reduced in comparison to that of those who wore normal trousers.
The ductility of the sperms was reduced, thus making the men more susceptible to impotence.
This in turn can cause erectile dysfunction because the 4-5 is always in the same position, causing the muscle to become rigid, which in turn blocks the arteries.
LIFESTYLES
Cheese is great for sex!
This might sound cheesy to some people, but this article may leave you smiling like someone being asked to say “cheese” in front of a camera!
Now, many of us consume cheese as part of a meal or winery experience.
However way you may choose to enjoy your cheese, many people are aware of the health benefits of this dairy product.
According to recent data, cheese does not only provide calcium, sodium and fat.
Eat Something Sexy magazine has said cheese is also great for sex.
According to health experts, it contains phenylethylamine or PEA – a compound often linked to chocolate’s aphrodisiac effects.
Cheese can trigger the brain to produce 10 times as much PEA as the aphrodisiac found in chocolate.
Many experts agree that PEA is believed to be responsible for the hormonal rush during sexual intercourse.
Furthermore, according to Australian researcher and physician Dr Max Lake, there is a link between the smell of cheese and sex.
In his book Scents & Sensuality, Dr Lake commented on this link:
“The vaguely sexual odours of certain cheeses may be pleasant to both men and women”.
In addition to the PEA provided by a serving of cheese, Dr Lake surmises that part of this ancient food’s appeal is its lusty scent.
In fact, the five-carbon fatty acid that gives most cheeses their flavour is a close relative to a female pheromone.
Lastly, if you want to improve your kissing game during foreplay, cheese is the perfect food for mouth odour.
According to the University of Rochester Medical Centre, cheese helps produce saliva. This cuts down on gum disease while the calcium in cheese helps keep your teeth strong and mouth fresh.
LIFESTYLES
Should women steam their-punani
The world is in the middle of a global pandemic. While people are encouraged to wear masks, sanitise and social distance, many of us have also resorted to medical ways to keep healthy like steaming our faces or having steam baths.
While many African experts have given this thumbs-up, there’s another steaming trend in the midst.
Punani steaming is vastly becoming a global trend, as more and more women want to keep their house clean.
According to experts, punani steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating.
This process directs herb-infused steam into your punani.
Experts suggest that visiting a spa or going to a medical facility that specialises in punani steaming is the safer option.
Punani steaming is used as a natural remedy for cleaning the punani, uterus, and the entire reproductive tract.
Experts add that punani steaming also helps to deal with stress, depression, infertility and hormone imbalances.
Research is still ongoing as to whether punani steaming works.
LIFESTYLES
Sex positions that wont do it for her!
Some sex positions can really feel like you’re drawing blood off a stone.
Similar to watching the grass grow, some positions are either boring or leave much to be desired.
While new research has found that more women are having sex regularly, it seems most of them are not being satisfied between the sheets.
According to Psychology Today, TV show Today conducted a poll to see how women felt about their physical, financial, mental and sexual health.
About 46% reported not being sexually satisfied, and experts agree that part of the reason is the type of sex they engage in.
While admittedly some sex positions allow for a woman to have multiple orgasms, others just don’t satisfy them.
According to Men’s Health magazine, a survey of over 1 200 Women’s Health readers shared their least favourite positions.
These below were the worst sex positions to be performed by women:
1. Doggy Style
According to sex expert and author Sara Gottfried, this is probably the most painful sex position. The issue may be the ramming of the cervix, which is why deep penetration is often more harmful than hot.
2. Woman On Top
According to the survey, a majority of women feel more self-conscious when they’re on top. Therefore, sexologists agree this position requires someone with great self-esteem.
3. Reverse Cowgirl
According to sex expert and author Jennifer Landa, reverse cowgirl may seem sexy and adventurous. But when you actually try to enter her, things might not fit the way you think they should. This position often relies on how curved the 4-5 is.
4. Missionary
Many sex experts agree that this is heavily reliant on how big the 4-5 is because it’s one of those positions that greatly exposes the punani. According to Landa, missionary heavily relies on the 4-5 for stimulation. And if the stimulation is not strong enough, things can go south very quickly.
