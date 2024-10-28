Swifies believe Taylor Swift manifested boyfriend Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the season as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday.

After the NFL tight end caught a scoring pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, fans recalled the pop star’s not-so-subtle message onstage at her Eras Tour show in New Orleans on Saturday night.

During the concert, the singer prompted cheers from the crowd as she made the touchdown symbol with her arms while performing “Midnight Rain.”

Several fans shared a video of the moment on social media, with one person even predicting on Saturday, “Okay! Travis Kelce TOUCHDOWN tomorrow 💪💪💪.”

Meanwhile, a separate fan coined the coincidence “Tayvoodoo” on Sunday after Kelce’s impressive play.

“Taylor Swift does this at her show last night and then Travis Kelce scores his first touchdown in 13 games? Tayvoodoo is real confirmed,” the user wrote.

“Can’t believe it’s his first of the year,” another wrote, while a third posted, “You just knew it was going to happen today.”

The “Bad Blood” hitmaker also gave her boyfriend a nod during night one of her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans on Friday.

While performing the same song, Swift pretended to throw a football from the stage seemingly as a wink to Kelce.

In response to the football moment during the concert, one fan called out Kelce on X (formerly Twitter).

“TRAVIS CATCH THE BALL,” they joked, while another added, “@tkelce what sort of tiny football is she throwing please help her.”

The Chiefs have been on a winning streak this season. They also defeated the San Francisco 49ers 28-18 last weekend.

The pop sensation has been linked to Kelce since summer 2023. Jackson Lee

Meanwhile, Swift is is on the final leg of her Eras Tour which will conclude in Vancouver on Dec. 8.

Swift’s pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the singer’s first two shows in New Orleans on Friday and Saturday.

One of the couple’s daughters was photographed with them at the event.