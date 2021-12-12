LIFESTYLES
Why people dye their hair in December?
We are officially in the festive season, and December is always deemed the most colourful and brightest month of the year.
While festive colours are already on full display at every corner, another huge trend can be seen on our heads. This as people often dye their hair this month.
According to Wikipedia, colouring or dyeing is the practice of changing the hair colour. The main reasons are cosmetically to cover grey or white hair, change to a colour regarded as more fashionable or desirable, or restore the original colour after it has been discoloured by hairdressing processes or sun bleaching.
Furthermore, there is an astronomical reason to dyeing hair during December.
According to https://www.almanac.com/bestday/color-hair, the best days to colouring one’s hair are 14, 15 and 16 December, as they based on the moon sign.
If you will be following this trend, here are four types of dyes you can apply, according to Wikipedia:
1. Permanent hair dye
This generally contains ammonia, and must be mixed with a developer or oxidising agent in order to permanently change hair colour. This process can take 30–45 minutes for maximum results.
2. Demi-permanent dye
This hair colour contains an alkaline agent other than ammonia. While always employed with a developer, the concentration of hydrogen peroxide in that the developer may be lower than used with a permanent colour. Unlike permanent dye, there is essentially no lifting of natural hair colour and the final colour is less uniform/homogeneous than a permanent one. So, it’s more natural looking, according to hair experts.
3. Semi-permanent dye
This colouring involves no developer or ammonia, and is thus less damaging to hair strands. Semi-permanent colour cannot lighten the hair.
4. Temporary colour
This is available in various forms including rinses, shampoos, gels, sprays and foams. Temporary hair colour is typically brighter and more vibrant than semi-permanent and permanent colours. It is most often used to colour hair for special occasions.
LIFESTYLES
How many hours of sleep do we need!
“Rest bafwethu, rest.”
This popular South African saying has become synonymous with people’s ability to rest during a period of fun and excitement.
The conversation around resting also speaks about how we sleep. Many of us, including medical experts, argue about how much sleep humans really need.
The debate continues, but according to Healthline, sleep is more than just a time for your body and mind to rest.
When one is asleep, the body rebuilds muscles they’ve worn down during the day and removes toxins in the brain, that accumulate when you’re awake.
Sleep is also essential for keeping your memory intact, and in helping you regulate your emotions.
Being sleep-deprived for just one night can increase your emotional response to negative feelings by 60%.
So, how much sleep do humans need to function well during the day?
One study found that getting only five hours per night, for four nights in a row, negatively affected mental performance to the same extent as having a blood alcohol content of 8%.
However, the answer to how many hours one requires varies with age, according to Healthline.
Everyone has unique needs and preferences, and individual sleep requirements are no different.
According to the publication, official recommendations are broken down by age groups:
• Older adults (65+): 7–8 hours
• Adults (18–64 years): 7–9 hours
• Teenagers (14–17 years): 8–10 hours
• School children (6–13 years): 9–11 hours
• Preschoolers’ (3–5 years): 10–13 hours (including naps)
• Toddlers (1–2 years): 11–14 hours (including naps)
• Infants (4–12 months): 12–15 hours (including naps)
• Newborns (0–3 months): 14–17 hours
LIFESTYLES
Do not marry a man who has these 5 habits
Be very careful, notice these things before marrying him
All of us have some or other issues and no one can be perfect. Finding Mr. Right is a journey that rarely has anyone coming out with flying colours.
However, what’s imperative is that you make sure that he does not have these 7 habits as that is equivalent to welcoming catastrophe in the long run.
1. Promise breaker
If he makes a lot of promises but never sticks to them, it’s time you rethink about this man. Once or twice can be forgiven but an everyday scenario like this is not what you want. Such men are probably making a fool out of you!
2 .Controlling
Eat this, wear that, walk like this, where are you?… you get the picture. These kinds of questions seem nice in the beginning as you interpret them as caring, however, in the long run you will find them suffocating. If he tries to control you, are you sure you want to stick to such a man?
3. Secondary treatment
Giving, receiving and sharing is the base of all relationships and it has to be equal. If the man does not believe in two-way traffic then he should be out of your life as every person deserves better, a partner who is there for it all. You should be on the top of the priority list after parents.
4. Overplaying “sorry”
He makes the same mistake over and over again and says sorry. Sorry is not a comma or a full stop but an emotion that must be felt and acted on so as not to repeat it all over again. If he keeps doing it, you ought to imagine a future with such a soul and rethink your relationship.
5. Your opinions are “moo” points to him
Little ego is fine as we all have it but if your opinion means nothing to him and they are treated as “moo point” as Joey in “Friends” says it, then rethink. Your opinion should always matter to him. He does not have to settle for them all, but if never agrees to them and tries to show you down amid “discussions” and fights for his own, then please respect your own dignity.
LIFESTYLES
Always keep these 7 things about you a SECRET
Not everything should be said out loud and shared with everyone. There are a few things in life that must be kept a secret from the world around you and no it is not about trust. Here is a list of 7 things that you must remember to keep a secret. Once you understand this list, you will yourself notice a difference in your life.
- Your partner issues
He or she has these habits, fears, whatever, do not share it with people. It is between you and your partner. Her or his secrets are not for you to share in the first place. Even after a break up, most people have the tendency to talk ill about their ex… it is unfair! You will be the one with the negativity anyway, so there is no point.
2. Your goals
Most of us have certain goals in life, certain things we want to achieve. Best is to set them, work on them and not share them with anyone until you have achieved them. Because in case you find something else more interesting and you stop working on the goals, people will start questioning you and you honestly do not have to explain yourself to anyone! Secondly, once you share what you want, not all have something positive to say. There will be negative comments, bad vibes from those with complexes and as we Indians say “nazar lagjaati hai”.
3. Announcing your good deeds
It is actually very shallow when people do that. If you have done something good for someone, keep it to yourself especially when it is charity work. Boasting about what you did will have people rolling their eyes and that is it. Let others talk about you, admire you when they see results. Be humble.
4. Your bank account and balance
If nothing else, for your own security, keep shut about how much money you have. Enough said!
5. Your weaknesses
Everyone has that one thing which is their weakness or they fear something. However, you must not share them out loud as some vicious people have this habit of using it against you. Just face your fears with confidence, no matter how small or huge.
6. Family drama
No family is perfect! They may look well knit and oh so lovely but there are skeletons behind each door. If you want to talk, talk to a therapist or probably that one trustworthy best friend. Everyone does not need to know them. Because even if they seem to be consoling you, people do end up making fun of you no matter how messed up their own home is. Why subject your own personal life to nonsensical gossip?
7. Your talents
Let the world see your talents when the opportunity to show them off comes. Don’t boast, show it at the right time and place. The kind of appreciation you will get when you rise to the occasion will feel much better.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
There’ll be visible signs of improved security in 2022 – Army Chief
-
NEWS1 day ago
Northern youths protest worsening insecurity
-
breaking1 day ago
Emirates suspends Nigerian flights indefinitely
-
NEWS1 day ago
Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s appeal in N69.4 Billion debt case
-
breaking1 day ago
Ayu takes over as new PDP Chairman, serves APC quit notice
-
breaking1 day ago
Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Mikel Arteta clears air on Arsenal selling Aubameyang
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke, nephew, 4 others pick PDP guber forms