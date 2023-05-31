Media personality, Yeni Kuti has revealed why she doesn’t consider her father, the late Fela Kuti a good father.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Yeni disclosed that though her late father was good in his way, he wasn’t good to her in a conventional sense.

She stated that she felt her father shouldn’t have had children and should have just been a father to the nation.

Explaining better, she said she didn’t feel any special bond that she was Fela’s child, she just felt like another human being to him.

“My father was a good father in his own way…but in the conventional sense, No.

My identity and pride as an African woman, I learned from my Father. So, who I am today was shaped by him but I think as a conventional father. No, I don’t think he should have had children. I think he should have just been a father to all the nation. Didn’t feel any special bond that you were Fela’s child..you are just another human being as long as he was concerned.

When asked if it was painful, she said,

“You could resent it, but I just had to rise above it. But it caused a lot of rift between us. I mean there was a time Femi and Fela quarreled. Of course, Fela quarreled with Femi, Sola, and I. So, if we were going to settle, we will send Femi, you’re the son now, you go settle with your father. If you settle with him, Sola and I will follow”. So, it was different. We didn’t call him Daddy for instance”.