Why men prefer women in pyjamas than lingerie!

PYJAMAS are good for the soul.

Taken from American author Rebecca Stead, this quote speaks about the power of wearing pyjamas.

Rebecca claims that wearing pyjamas brings joy to one’s soul and it’s no wonder men prefer them over lingerie.

Yes, according to a recent poll, men seem to prefer women who wear pyjamas than lingerie.

According to Daily Mail, men find women in pyjamas sexier than those who wear frilly lingerie to bed and those who wear nothing at all.

When it comes to female preference, women prefer men who wear simple boxers or underwear to bed.

Thirty-seven percent of the men who were polled about night-time wardrobe choices said a full set of pyjamas was the sexiest thing their girlfriend or wife could wear in bed.

Fifty-five percent of those who picked pyjamas explained their reasoning by saying full pyjama sets looked cute on women in the bedroom, while 21% found the modesty of pyjamas attractive.

Sexy lingerie did come second in the poll, with 32% of men quizzed by memory foam mattress company Ergoflex saying they preferred something skimpy on a lady.

A further 27% said a gown or nightie was the best choice, while 22% said nothing was sexier than seeing a woman sleeping in borrowed man’s clothing, be it pyjamas or a T-shirt.

A total of 1 912 men and women aged 18 and older subsequently took part in the poll, answering questions relating to bed wear.

Seventy percent of men prioritised comfort over attractiveness when opting for bed wear, despite the fact that 49% of those taking part claimed that a partner had claimed to find their bed wear choices unattractive in the past.

According to Jed MacEwan, managing director of Ergoflex UK, it is all about comfort.

“Comfort should be paramount when it comes to bed wear, as what you wear can seriously affect the quality of the night’s sleep you get.”

Temperature, movement restrictions or an uncomfortable fit can all have a negative impact on the quality of your sleep, causing you to toss and turn as your body struggles to find an adequate comfort level.

Jed adds that temperature in particular is vital, as the body needs to be able to cool to a certain point before sleep can take place and it’s also vital you’re not too hot or cold during the night.

This thus makes pyjamas the best choice.