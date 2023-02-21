Why Liverpool fans booed as Reds and Real Madrid stars lined up for Champions League tie

Liverpool fans made their anger at UEFA clear with a vehement protest ahead of their fixture against Real Madrid.

The iconic Champions League anthem was drowned out with boos and a banner was unfurled with the message “UEFA liars” after the two sets of players emerged at Anfield to a similarly hostile reception. Usual service resumed on Merseyside after the music drew to a close, with chants of “Liverpool, Liverpool” ringing around the stadium.

The Reds hosted the Spanish giants on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last-16 tie, nine months after Los Blancos defeated them in last season’s final. The showpiece at Stade de France in Paris was delayed by over half an hour after chaotic scenes outside the ground marred the occasion.

Police used pepper spray and kettled fans into small areas before UEFA blamed the disorder on the behaviour of the tens of thousands of supporters who had travelled to the France capital. An independent enquiry into the incident was commissioned and the findings, released in mid-February, concluded it was in fact European football’s governing body that bore “primary responsibility” for the deeply-concerning episode.

Liverpool fans were sprayed with tear gas by French police ahead of last season’s Champions League final ( Image:Getty Images)

A 158-report exonerated fans and found that UEFA neglected safety and security measures in the build-up to the final while also laying the blame on French police for their heavy-handed approach. UEFA and French sport minister Amelie Oudea-Castera’s initial claim that scores of ticketless fans had attempted to gain illegal access to the stadium was roundly dismissed and Liverpool fans were ultimately praised for their actions to avert catastrophe.

Liverpool responded to the report with a lengthy statement which urged UEFA to act on 21 recommendations put forward by the independent panel to “ensure the safety of all football supporters”. The Football Association also released a statement praising the travelling Anfield faithful for their behaviour.

“We welcome the findings of the very detailed and thorough report, and are pleased that Liverpool fans have been praised for their exemplary behaviour on the night – behaviour which saved lives,” read the FA statement. “The report contains important recommendations which are relevant to everyone involved in the delivery of major football events, and positive action should be taken to ensure that this never happens again.”