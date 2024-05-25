Speaking ahead of the fight this week, Catterall said: “This isn’t about belts, this is personal to me, and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and … I’m going to end him.”

Taylor lost his belts to Lopez in the aforementioned bout.

This week, Taylor said of Catterall: “I have never ran from anyone in my life. He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he’s getting battered.”