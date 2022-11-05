Why is there early lunchtime Premier League game blackout today?

Premier League fans are used to the early game on a Saturday lunchtime kicking off the football action for the weekend.

The traditional 12.30pm match is usually shown on BT Sport, which shares Premier League coverage with Sky Sports.

But viewers hoping to settle down in front of the TV at lunchtime today have been left disappointed by the fact there is no early kick-off in the Premier League this weekend.

So, why exactly is there no Saturday fixture at 12.30pm today? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is there no early kick-off in the Premier League today?

Chelsea vs Arsenal was due to be shown live on BT Sport today with kick-off pencilled in for 12.30pm.

However, Arsenal were in Europa League action against Zurich on Thursday night, and the turnaround between that match finishing at 9.45pm and the lunchtime slot today was deemed insufficient by all parties involved.

As such, BT Sport have agreed to move the mouthwatering encounter to a later slot in the weekend.

BT Sport are committed to moving their Saturday lunchtime games to a later time in the weekend if at least one of the teams involved were playing European football on the Wednesday or Thursday before the game.

The move has come in part due to complaints from Premier League managers, who have bemoaned having to play at 12.30pm on a Saturday following midweek European commitments.

When will Chelsea vs Arsenal take place?

Fans wanting to watch the London derby at Stamford Bridge will not have long to wait.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 6, at 12pm.

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

A live stream will also be available to BT customers who will be able to view the match online via the BT Sport website and app.

Arsenal head to west London in fine form (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

What are the Premier League fixtures this weekend?

All 20 Premier League teams will be in action this weekend, with five matches on Saturday and five on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Liverpool is the pick of the bunch, with Jurgen Klopp taking his out-out-form Reds to North London in desperate need of a result.