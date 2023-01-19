‘Why IG Usman’s tenure was extended’

Those awaiting the exit of Alkali Usman as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on the attainment of the retirement age of 60 on March 1 will have to wait for more time.

Reason: the IG’s appointment has been extended, Police Affairs Minister Mohammed Dingyadi confirmed yesterday.

Under the civil service rule, a public servant retires either of these two grounds – attainment of 60 years, or after 35 years in service.

But the minister’s clarification at the State House in Abuja, put paid to speculations on whether the IG will quit midway into the elections.

The polls are scheduled for February 25 (president and National Assembly) and March 11 governorship and State Assembly).

Brief State House reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), Dingyadi explained that the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules for the retirement of an IG.

Fielding reporters’ questions on whether the IG will retire at 60 or not, Dingyadi said: “I don’t know where you got your record, but let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So, the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

On April 6, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Usman, then a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) as IG in acting capacity.

The Police Council confirmed him as the substantive IG in June 2021.

There had been concerns over the expected retirement of IG Usman; three DIGs, many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs); Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other senior officers in the first quarter of this year.

Dingyadi also disclosed that the FEC approved draft bill for an Act to establish Nigeria Police Institutions, which he said has a mandate to provide legal backing to the existing training institutions across the country and not to build new ones.

The minister also affirmed that the level of corruption within the Nigeria Police has drastically reduced as a result of the reforms initiated by the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration.

He said: “I must say that even before this police proposal or bill, our findings has shown that level of corruption has drastically reduced because of this government reforms.

“It is worth it to note that as part of Mr. President’s reform of Nigerian police ecosystem, the ministry is championing police reforms with the strong backing of the presidency, and stakeholders to address observed gaps in the training and retraining of police officers.

“They have habilitated and upgraded available police training institutions and facilities nationwide. Tackle lack of funding to take care of the training institutions and create a robust structure for effective management and administration of the institutions.

“In consideration of the above, the Federal Executive Council has today graciously approved the draft bill for an act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training Schools and Institutions to serve as centers for professional training of officers, Nigerian police force and other related matters.

“It has also directed the Attorney-General and Federal Minister of Justice to transmit the draft bill to National Assembly for enactment into law.

“By the time this draft bill is passed by the National Assembly, it is expected to change the narrative in our institutions. In addition to giving legal backing to this institutions and financial autonomy, it will also have to mobilize the much needed technical and financial support from within and outside the country for the modernisation of police training facilities, towards improving the quality of officers that are produced for deployment, in furtherance of federal government’s agenda on police reforms for effective policing in the country.”