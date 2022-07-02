POLITICS
Why I won’t congratulate Oyebanji as Ekiti gov-elect – Oni, SDP candidate
The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni on Saturday said he would not congratulate the winner, Biodun Oyebanji, because the election was not free and fair but marred by many irregularities.
Oni, a former governor of the state, said he would challenge the outcome in court.
Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) secured 187,057 votes to defeat Oni who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 67, 457 votes.
Speaking in an interview with Punch, Oni described Oyebanji’s victory as daylight robbery.
He said he does not agree with the election results as declared by INEC.
“If I agreed, I would have congratulated the winner. That is why I am withholding my congratulations. If investigations show that it was won fair and square, I will not need any persuasions before I will congratulate everybody that needs to be congratulated.”
He, however, thanked the people of the state for their support during the election.
Tinubu denies meeting with Wike
e presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied media reports that he met with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in France.
Tinubu in a statement through his media aide, Tunde Rahman said although he is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.
The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, on his Facebook page on Thursday said Wike was having a meeting with Tinubu in France.
Igbokwe, a former spokesperson for the APC in Lagos State, wrote, “While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see.”
But in his statement on Friday, Rahman dismissed Igbokwe’s post.
He said, “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC presidential standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever. This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem. And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.”
INEC extends PVC registration, issues warning to APC, PDP, others
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told political parties in the country that it would not extend the July 15, 2022 deadline for nomination of governorship and state assembly candidates.
Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known in a statement on Thursday.
Okoye also stated that Continuous Voter Registration (VR) will continue nationwide.
According to him, the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers have been directed to continue with the exercise pending further directives from the Commission.
”The Commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering. The Commission has yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria.
“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.
“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates. The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6pm on 15th July 2022.”
He therefore urged political parties who have challenges with uploading documents to contact the Commission’s Help – Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.
Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe pulls down post on ‘Wike visiting Tinubu in France’
In what came as a surprise to many on Thursday night, Joe Igbokwe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, pulled down a Facebook post on two leading political figures in Nigeria.
Igbokwe had posted that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who lost the presidential ticket of the opposition party to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met with the ruling party Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in France.
Tinubu departed for France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday morning.
Some hours after Tinubu left the country, Wike released pictures where he was seen vacationing with his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Turkey.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Igbokwe claimed that Wike visited Tinubu in France.
While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate, and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see,” he wrote.
