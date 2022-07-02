Why I won’t congratulate Oyebanji as Ekiti gov-elect – Oni, SDP candidate

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni on Saturday said he would not congratulate the winner, Biodun Oyebanji, because the election was not free and fair but marred by many irregularities.

Oni, a former governor of the state, said he would challenge the outcome in court.

Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) secured 187,057 votes to defeat Oni who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 67, 457 votes.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Oni described Oyebanji’s victory as daylight robbery.

He said he does not agree with the election results as declared by INEC.

“If I agreed, I would have congratulated the winner. That is why I am withholding my congratulations. If investigations show that it was won fair and square, I will not need any persuasions before I will congratulate everybody that needs to be congratulated.”

He, however, thanked the people of the state for their support during the election.