“Why I remain unshaken despite Oba Elegushi’s numerous girlfriends and second wife” Olori Sekinat spills (Video)

Olori Sekinat Elegushi, the first wife of Elegushi of Ikate land, Oba Saheed Elegushi has opened up on her marriage to him.

While speaking on cheating in marriage, Olori Sekinat concurred that there is no man that doesn’t cheat. Justifying her husband’s philandering ways, she reaffirmed that all men cheat and as such, doesn’t see it as a deal breaker in her marriage.

The wife of the monarch admitted that her husband has girlfriends, but she is unbothered by his affairs because she knows she is number one. According to her, her husband puts her first and she remains unshaken because she knows her position as his wife.

She added that even when he got a second wife, she wasn’t moved because she remains the first and no one can take her place.

“There is no man that doesn’t cheat. All men cheat. Even though my hubby has girlfriends, he respects me and out me first. No woman can shake me because I know my position as his wife. I remain the first. No one can take my place”.

How Oba Elegushi’s decision to take second wife broke me – Olori Sekinat opens up

Olori Sekinat seems to be contradicting herself, as days back, she opened up on how her husband’s second marriage broke her.

The Queen recounted how her husband’s decision to pick a second wife, Hadiza Yakasai, in May 2019, broke her emotionally.

In an interview with Kemi Ashefon, Olori Sekinat said the news of a second wife came around when her mother died. Yet, she said she still had to deal with the fact that the man she loved was marrying another woman. Read more here.

Oba Elegushi married Sekinat in 2003, and they have three daughters.