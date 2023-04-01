Why I ran away from home — Missing comedian Ijoba Lande opens up

8 total views

Nigerian skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, professionally known as Ijoba Lande, who went missing on the 26th of March, has broken silence on his whereabouts.

Recall that the skit maker was declared missing by his family on Tuesday in a video posted on his Instagram page.

In the video, Ijoba Lande’s wife explained that the comic actor left the house on Sunday night, the 26th of March, to an unknown destination, without his phone and is yet to return home.

Ijoba Lande, on Thursday, during an Instagram live session, stated that he was not kidnapped but left his home intentionally.

He said, “I was under spiritual attack. I left home myself because all the prophecies I heard about myself were all coming to pass.”

Elaborating on the prophecy, he said some prophets told him he would go broke, get into debt, sell his properties and walk to places he once drove to.

Speaking on the rumour going around about his family, he noted that his wife had three children before they got married.

Ijoba Lande said, “I had a child of my own before marrying my wife, and she had two of her own, which I know of, and we also have one together, all making four children.

“So the rumour about me taking responsibility for five children is false. Even the four children don’t stay with us. They stay with their grandma, and they often visit, though.

“I didn’t message people to beg for money, as rumoured. The only person I messaged was Mr Sabinus, who invited me for a job once and offered me money which I refused.

“I sent him a message because I felt he would understand my situation, but unfortunately, he read the message but didn’t reply. It was even another colleague that convinced me to send him a message in the first place. I never intended to do so.”

Appreciating his colleagues and followers for their efforts while he was away, he said, “I appreciate every one. They said almost everyone posted. I want to tell everyone that depression is real, and I want to tell the whole world that nobody kidnapped me. I did it intentionally but thank God I am back.”