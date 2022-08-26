CELEBRITIES
Why I celebrated Funke Akindele despite separation – JJC Skillz
Music producer JJC Skillz has given reason he wished the actress cum politician, Funke Akindele a happy birthday despite their separation.
JJC, hours ago, caused stirs online after he posted a video of Funke while wishing her happy birthday.
Speaking with TVC in a recent interview, the music producer said that they had almost seven years of good relationship together, so he wished her luck.
JJC stressed that with his experience having baby mamas, the most important thing is the children, so they need to let all the drama go.
He said: “I think a lot of people are quite shocked to find out that I am human. To be honest, growing up in England and with my experience of having different baby mamas, the most important thing is the children Just focus on the children and let all the drama go, and most importantly have the attitude of gratitude.
“I and Funke had almost seven good years of lovely relationship so happy birthday to her, I wish her luck.”
Recall that JJC announced separation from Funke Akindele sometime in June after attempts to resolve differences failed.
CELEBRITIES
Abby de la Rosa says Nick Cannon is creating ‘Gen C’ after baby news
Taking it lightly.
Abby de la Rosa joked that Nick Cannon is single-handedly populating the next generation after he revealed Brittany Bell is pregnant with their third child (his tenth).
Taking to social media, the mom of two of Cannon’s kids shared a Brian Moller video that poked fun at her baby daddy for getting multiple women pregnant at the same.
“They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” the comedian said in his video. “And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!
De la Rosa — who is also pregnant — wrote via Instagram Story, “Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.”
Two months ago, the 31-year-old DJ revealed she was expecting baby No. 3 just one year after welcoming twin sons, Zion and Zillion on June 16, 2021, with Cannon.
Despite de la Rosa not confirming that Cannon is the father of her unborn child, he previously said it was “safe to bet” he would be welcoming three new babies to his family.
The “Wild ‘N Out” star is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Bell.
His 5-month-old son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer in December. And, in July, he welcomed his eighth child, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.
Just yesterday, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his tenth child with Bell by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their maternity shoot.
“Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote as the video showed him cradling Bell’s bump while they laughed.
The former beauty queen posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, she rocked an unbuttoned coat.
CELEBRITIES
Rihanna wears leather miniskirt, plunging top with A$AP Rocky
Hot mama!
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky hit the streets of New York City on Wednesday night, just three months after the songstress gave birth to their son.
They were spotted at Richie Akiva’s new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a spy told us they appeared “chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing.”
The 34-year-old singer stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her lace black bra.
Rihanna completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels, dark sunglasses and chunky gold jewelry.
Rocky, 33, kept things causal in a black tank top and matching trousers, along with a diamond necklace.
Akiva greeted the couple when they arrived, and they ended up on the roof at Ned’s Club after closing, we hear.
The pair later left hand in hand, heading home to their baby boy.
The pair seem to be balancing their social lives and parental duties with ease, as they were also spotted out on the town the night before.
The “Love on the Brain” singer took more of a tomboy approach to her date-night ‘fit on Tuesday, sporting an oversized football jersey with checkered Marni trousers ($1,190) and Adidas x Gucci clogs ($1,250) while A$AP donned an oversized T-shirt and blue Gucci pants ($1,300).
Even while pregnant, Rihanna never missed a beat when it came to her maternity style.
The Fenty Beauty founder, who recently dropped a ketchup-themed makeup line, set a new standard for maternity fashion with her eye-catching looks.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” the “Umbrella” singer told Vogue of her approach to pregnancy style in April.
The singer said she wanted to “redefine” the norm for pregnant women’s clothing — which she certainly did in looks ranging from a completely sheer black Dior dress to a crystal bra top and leather miniskirt.
Since welcoming their son, the pair have kept a relatively low profile aside from an occasional date night.
They rarely leave their baby’s side,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being. … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”
As for their parenting style, Rocky has said he just wants to raise “open-minded children” that don’t “discriminate.”
CELEBRITIES
Jessica Simpson flaunts fit figure in bikini and heels
From belting out ballads to belting her swimwear.
Jessica Simpson showcased her fit physique in a brown bikini on Instagram Thursday, dressing up the classic two-piece with a ton of bold accessories.
The “Boots Are Made for Walking” singer, 42, posted a photo of herself in the swimsuit paired with a cowgirl hat, large Western-style belt, gold aviator sunglasses, stacked bracelets and animal-print pumps from her own Jessica Simpson shoe line.
“Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy,” she captioned the pic.
In her Instagram Stories, Simpson — who shares daughter Birdie Mae, 3, son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 10, with husband Eric Johnson — shared a link to shop her towering platforms.
The sexy heel, dubbed the “Dany,” sells for $119 and comes in colors including classic black and sand as well as pink-and-purple tie-dye, red snakeskin and black-and-white plaid in addition to Simpson’s cheetah-spotted version.
In the comments section of her post, Simpson — who’s got a habit of pairing her swimwear with perilously tall shoes — was flooded with complimentary messages from fans, including “You look amazing” and “Looking hot gorgeous.”
In September 2019, the mother of three revealed she had lost 100 pounds after gaining a lot of weight during her most recent pregnancy.
Simpson attributed her success to her longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, who shared at the time that he was “beyond proud” of his longtime client.
In April 2022, the “Take My Breath Away” singer she had finally mustered the courage to wear a bikini for the first time since her significant weight loss.
“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the pop star-turned-billion-dollar fashion boss captioned a sexy selfie of herself in a paisley-print bikini.
“Hard work. Determination. Self Love,” she continued. “I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛”
