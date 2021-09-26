CELEBRITIES
‘Why I apologized to Mompha on dating allegation with Bobrisky’ Ivorian ex-PA Oye
Bobrisky’s former PA Oye has revealed why she apologized to Dubai based Nigerian billionaire Mompha over the dating allegation with controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye popular called Bobrisky.
During an Instagram session with her fans and followers, Oye had alleged that Bobrisky and Mompha had a sexual relationship.
Amidst Mompha’s threat to sue her, Oye insisted that her claims about Bobrisky are valid, despite Mompha disputing it.
The allegations led to a clash between Mompha and Bob after refusing to go online to clear Mompha’s name.
However, during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Bobrisky denied dating Mompha stating that they are just friends.
A few hours later, Oye apologized to Mompha but insisted she only said what Bobrisky told her.
In a subsequent post, Oye said she did apologize to Mompha because she was scared but for the sake of his family, and he is old enough to be her father.
Oye added that she did not mention Momhpa’s name in her response, and she only said what she heard.
I didn’t apologized because I was scared, First I didn’t mentioned him I answered a question, And I said what I heard not my fault but I’m apologising to him cus he has a family and he’s old enough to be a father to me.
CELEBRITIES
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
Businessman Mompha has denied having an affair with controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.
Reports appeared online alleging that Bobrisky is having an affair with Mompha.
This was confirmed by Bobrisky’s former Personal Assistant, Oye.
Mompha in an interview with Freeze denied having anything other than a platonic friendship him.
He said he has only met Bobrisky twice in his life
According to him, he’s just close friends with Bobrisky and has nothing else.
He threatened to sue Oye if she fails to debunk the news insisting that he loves only women and happily married.
He said the matter is not what he will keep quiet because he was accused of being gay.
CELEBRITIES
Iyabo Ojo in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked beef with Funke Akindele
Some Nigerians have mocked Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo for being in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked being in competition with her senior colleague Funke Akindele or having beef with her.
Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele had tongues wagging earlier this month when they both chose the same date, September 10, 2021, to release their movies, ‘Ghost and the tout too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the saga’ on Netflix.
Actress Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry by calling out Funke Akindele days after the movies were released for paying a popular movie citric to ruin Toyin Abraham’s movie.
However, Toyin Abraham, in a recent interview, debunked having any issue with Funke Akindele stating that the mother of two is among the people she respects in the Nollywood industry.
According to Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele is her senior colleague, and she respects her so much, but many people always mistake family, friends and colleagues as she cannot be friends with everyone,
The statement generated reactions from netizens who mocked and slammed Iyabo Ojo for picking a fight with Funke Akindele on behalf of Toyin Abraham.
primp_it_up wrote: Iyabo in the mud, picking a fight that doesn’t concern you, that’s if they are even fightinh
iamfemi_g wrote: @primp_it_up I tell you, I just feel she should address her own personal beef with her and not drag Toyin into this hanahn
Relocating to Canada doesn’t guarantee success – Nathaniel Bassey
precious_omolara1 wrote: You should tell iyabo ojo, na she dey cause unnecessary fights everywhere
mhiz_kharo wrote: u dunno wat iyabo ooo is talking about is it safe to say iyabo ojo in d mud
_kayode wrote: Where we go put iyabo Ojo now
CELEBRITIES
Toyin Abraham denies rift with Funke Akindele
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has spoken on the alleged beef with Funke Akindele Bello, her colleague in the industry.
In a radio interview, Abraham said she has no problem with Akindele and she did not know where that speculation came from.
She said, “She’s my senior colleague and someone I respect a lot so I don’t know what people are talking about. She is one of the few I look up to but you know, sometimes people don’t understand that we are colleagues not family so you can not be talking to all your colleagues.
“We talk, we follow each other, if I see her, I will kneel down and greet her but the point is that a lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same industry. You don’t have to be my close friend. Trust me, forget social media.”
Recall that after the release of Toyin Abraham’s ‘The Ghost and the Tout’ sequel on the 10th of September, a movie critic spoke negatively about the movie, comparing it to Akindele’s recently released movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’.
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Toyin’s defence, calling out Akindele for being behind the negative reviews.
Funke is yet to respond to the allegations.
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man City owner Sheikh Mansour ‘gives mandate’ to sign Kylian Mbappe ‘at any cost’
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Lionel Messi’s team-mate “surprised by the way he behaves” in PSG dressing room
-
NEWS1 day ago
$1.2m NNPC ‘bribe’ used to finance 2015, 2019 presidential elections – Report
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits now collecting taxes from farmers in President Buhari’s home state
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo flanked by bodyguards as he leaves local Post Office
-
NEWS1 day ago
‘Nigeria’s economy on verge of collapse’, Sanusi raises alarm
-
NEWS18 hours ago
IPOB declares Oct 1 sit-at-home, orders operation ‘No Nigeria flag’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Atiku, Tambuwal, Saraki push for South to retain PDP national chair