‘Why I apologized to Mompha on dating allegation with Bobrisky’ Ivorian ex-PA Oye

Bobrisky’s former PA Oye has revealed why she apologized to Dubai based Nigerian billionaire Mompha over the dating allegation with controversial crossdresser Idris Okunneye popular called Bobrisky.

During an Instagram session with her fans and followers, Oye had alleged that Bobrisky and Mompha had a sexual relationship.

Amidst Mompha’s threat to sue her, Oye insisted that her claims about Bobrisky are valid, despite Mompha disputing it.

The allegations led to a clash between Mompha and Bob after refusing to go online to clear Mompha’s name.

However, during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Bobrisky denied dating Mompha stating that they are just friends.

A few hours later, Oye apologized to Mompha but insisted she only said what Bobrisky told her.

In a subsequent post, Oye said she did apologize to Mompha because she was scared but for the sake of his family, and he is old enough to be her father.

Oye added that she did not mention Momhpa’s name in her response, and she only said what she heard.

I didn’t apologized because I was scared, First I didn’t mentioned him I answered a question, And I said what I heard not my fault but I’m apologising to him cus he has a family and he’s old enough to be a father to me.