Why I am yet to change to my husband’s name- Seyi Edun

Popular actress and filmmaker, Seyi Edun has opened up on why she is yet to change to her actor husband’s name, Adeniyi Johnson.

The light skinned role interpreter made this known in a chat with City People.

Edun noted that it is a difficult process to revert to her husband’s name, adding that she is working on it.

“I will, we are working on that, it will happen very soon. Honestly, bearing my name doesn’t change anything, but I would still change to his name when the time comes. You will also agree with me that changing of name is not something that is that easy here. It requires putting many things in place. It takes a long process”.

When asked how often she tells him ‘I love you’, the soft spoken damsel said: ”That is not new, I say that every day, every minute, every second, I love him dearly”.

She also shed light on how they both balance their careers and the home-front.

“We both know how to put everything in place and one would not affect the other and that is why everything has been perfect for us. I create time for everything I do, and that has helped me a great deal and nothing is lagging behind”.