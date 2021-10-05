POLITICS
‘Why I addressed Tinubu as Mr President during our London visit’ – Rep Suleja
A member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Lado Suleja (APC,Niger) has opened up on why he referred to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as Mr President during their visit to him in London last week.
Top politicians from across the country, including governors, have been thronging to London to visit Tinubu who has been there for over three months for medical attention.
Last week, during the visit of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives to the APC national leader, a lawmaker was heard referring to the former Lagos State governor as Mr President.
Like a wildfire, the video of the visit led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, went viral.
In the video, one of the lawmakers told Tinubu; “Mr President, see you soon.”
Tinubu, who is one of those said to be eyeing the presidency in 2023, responded by saying “Thank you.”
It was gathered that it was Suleja, who represents Suleja/Tafa/Gurara Federal Constituency of Niger State at the House of Representatives that addressed Tinubu as Mr President.
When contacted via phone, Suleja confirmed addressing Tinubu as Mr President and when asked if the country now has two presidents, he said: “No, we don’t have two presidents, maybe you didn’t listen to the video very well because when I said Mr President, Insha Allah followed it, which means by God’s grace.
“We are praying for him to become the future president of Nigeria. We have only one president who is President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of our party and our mentor but we are praying for Asiwaju to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continue from where President Buhari will stop. That is what I meant.”
On why they visited Tinubu, he said; “The purpose of our visit was to see his health condition, to pray for him and wish him well. He is very okay and as you can see from the video clip, he looks fine. He stood for almost one hour addressing us.”
Suleja faulted the claims that their visit was to endorse the candidature of Tinubu for the presidency.
“No, the visit was not for endorsement, we are his loyalists, fans and he is our leader. If people are saying it is for endorsement, then it will mean President Buhari has endorsed him because it was President Buhari who first visited him.”
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission will on Tuesday (today) hold an emergency security meeting in Abuja to take a final decision on the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
There are fears that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state may hinder the conduct of the election.
Political parties and candidates have reportedly suspended their campaigns owing to the worsening security situation in the state.
Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Victor Ayodele Aluko, said on Monday that the emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting would among others deliberate on the way forward.
Asked if the INEC was considering postponing the election as a result of the insecurity in the state, he said the answer would come after today’s meeting.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had last Wednesday expressed fears over the worsening security challenges in the state.
However, politicians and residents of Anambra yesterday expressed hope that the election would hold as planned despite the security challenges in the state.
The director of media in the Andy Uba campaign council, Afam Ogene said the election would hold and the APC was prepared for it.
A director in the campaign organization of the APGA governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, Don Adinuba, said the insecurity would not affect the election.
Adinuba, who is also the Commissioner for Information in the state, said the government was putting measures in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.
Similarly, the publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Nnamdi Nwangwu, said the party was hopeful that the election would hold and was preparing for it.
A resident of Awka, Philip Obasi, said that though there were concerns, the election would go as scheduled.
But Miss. Ngozi Uche, another resident, doubted that the election would hold as non-state actors “continue to decide when people come out and go in.”
The vice president of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Ogene-Okeke, urged the federal and state governments to give the citizens hope of safety.
“Security is the duty of the federal and state governments. They should do the needful by providing security to the people. Nobody is happy that people are being killed every day unchecked. Killing is killing either in Anambra or Zamfara,” he said.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the security challenges in the country
The Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, charged his personnel to be firm and resolute inmtaking the battle to the doorstep of the attackers.
2023: Lagos monarchs endorse Tinubu to succeed Buhari
Lagos monarchs within the Badagry Division have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.
They described Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) on Sunday.
They were Oba Momodu Afolabi, Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba N. A. Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom.
Others are Oba Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe; Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom.
The rest included Oba Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom, and Oba Josiah Ilemobade Aina, Oloto of Oto Kingdom.
SWAGA’23 National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the traditional leaders for the endorsement.
He noted that the Buhari administration will end in May 2023 and it will be fair that the presidency is zoned to South-West.
“It is widely known that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s philanthropic gestures is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as a governor.
“I want to categorically submit that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States,” Adeyeye said.
SWAGA’23, the main body currently promoting Tinubu’s candidacy, earlier visited the Oni of Ife, Oluwo of Iwo, Alafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba, among others.
The movement is continuing further consultations, according to Kafilat Ogbara, Secretary of the Lagos chapter.
The Jagaban of Borno has been in the United Kingdom since july recuperating after a surgery. Tinubu receives guests every week even and remains silent on his return.
In August, Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi reacted to a deal the President allegedly had with the APC co-founder.
The former Rivers Governor stated that he was not privy to the “agreement” if such was ever reached.
“If there was a private meeting between President Buhari and our leader, Tinubu, I wouldn’t know.
“If it was a public APC meeting and I was not there, something must be wrong. I was not told that there was an agreement that power should be handed over to Tinubu,” he said.
2023: Kogi alleges smear campaign against governor
Kogi State Government has raised the alarm over the alleged smear campaign against Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the 2023 general elections.
There have been speculations that Governor Bello is interested in the Presidency, a move that has unsettled some major political actors.
Addressing journalists during its quarterly press briefing on Sunday the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who highlighted some of the achievements of the governor, said the state government was aware of plans to paint the governor in bad light ahead of the 2023 general election.
According to him, plots by certain persons to impute embezzlement of the state’s funds on the governor have been unravelled.
His words: “With all of these achievements, it is unfortunate that some disgruntled political liabilities are still bent on launching a smear campaign on the person of Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the Government of Kogi.”
He revealed that several bloggers and media-guns-for-hire had been contracted on retainership to regularly sully the public space with claims of embezzlement by the governor and his administration.
Fanwo added that some of the figures planned to be thrown around in the days, weeks and months to come represented more money than the administration had even seen together at one time.
“We hope that the press will be vigilant and activate their investigative offices before running with such fabricated and unfounded allegations. Despite intense pressure and lobbying from across the country and even Nigerians in the Diaspora, Bello has not told anyone that he is running for President in 2023.
“His Excellency’s position is that he will give an appropriate answer to his supporters at the appropriate time. But Intelligence reports at our disposal show that a certain person is at the centre of this conspiracy. We will respond to him with the applicable legal force. Our gentleness must not be mistaken for cowardice,” he warned.
