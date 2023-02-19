Why Harry Maguire misses Manchester United’s game against Leicester City

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a doubt for upcoming games against Barcelona and Newcastle United in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively due to a knee injury.

With Raphael Varane rested ahead of Thursday’s second leg clash against Barcelona in the Europa League, Maguire was expected to be named in today’s starting line-up to face former club Leicester.

However, Victor Lindelof was named on the starting sheet and Maguire was not in the squad.

The England defender made just his fifth league start of the season last Sunday when United kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road.

But Ten Hag confirmed before kick-off that Maguire has sustained a knee injury and is a doubt for upcoming games against Barcelona and Leicester.

ð£ “Harry [Maguire] is injured and you have to keep everyone fresh.” Erik ten Hag gives reason to the changes he has made to the squad pic.twitter.com/wDDPm0dzdW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 19, 2023

‘Harry is injured and you have to keep everyone fresh,’ said Ten Hag.

‘But also look at your opponent tactical wise and what can you do, where can you beat them?

‘With that approach you try to make the best selection every time of course.