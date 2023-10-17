Why Gov Akeredolu is working from Ibadan – Ondo Govt

Doyin Odebowale, the Special Adviser on Special Duty and Strategy to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has said that his principal is not working from the capital, Akure, due to accommodation challenges.

Odebowale said this in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday.

Akeredolu has been absent from the state since his return from a medical vacation abroad.

The Ondo leader has been working from Ibadan, Oyo State and the move has caused ripples within the state, with the youths of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, issuing an ultimatum to the governor to return.

Odebowale said due to Governor Akeredolu‘s state of health, he needed a better apartment to carry out his task of marshalling the affairs of the South-West state.

“Aketi came back in September. Where he used to stay – the Presidential Lodge built for the visiting president at that time Olusegun Obasanjo – is a two-bedroom apartment,” he said on the show.

“Now, he is back. He cannot occupy that place again. The Old Governor’s Office – the Governor’s Lodge built by the previous administration is now the office of the investment outlet called the ODIPA. That’s the office,” the governor’s aide added.

“So, the governor has been managing a two-bedroom apartment for six years. But his current state of health would not permit him to pretend that all is well.

“He would need all the things for him to recover properly. That’s why the new place that is being arranged for him is almost completed.

“When they say they want to see Aketi, do they want to see him at the site so that he would be carrying cement or following workmen?

“What exactly? The civil servants have been paid all their salaries. Aketi has been signing laws since he came back,” he maintained.