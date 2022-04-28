POLITICS
Why Goodluck Jonathan can’t contest for Nigerian president again – Lawyer, Falana
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, says former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot seek re-election into the office of the President, according to the constitution.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 4, 2018, signed a constitutional amendment that stops a Vice President who completes the term of a President from contesting for the office of the President more than one more time.
The law also stops a deputy governor who completes the term of a governor from seeking a second term in office as a governor.
A President’s term can be cut short by reasons of death, resignation, or death to pave the way for the Vice President to complete the term of the departed President.
Following the death of then-President Umaru Yar’Adua on May 5, 2010, Jonathan as the then Vice President, took a new oath of office to complete Yar’Adua’s term as President.
He was also sworn in for another term on May 29, 2011, after he won the presidential poll of that year.
Falana in a statement on Wednesday night said Jonathan is affected by the constitution amendment.
“It has been confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a view to contesting the 2023 presidential election.
“However, the former President is disqualified from contesting the said election by virtue of 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended which provides as follows: A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”
Indeed, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No 16) Act, 2017 says: “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (in this Act referred to as “the Principal Act”) is altered as set out in this Act. Section 137 of the Principal Act is altered, by inserting, after subsection (2), a new subsection “(3)”.
“(3)” A person who was sworn in as President to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”
Jonathan’s posters had last week flooded the national secretariat of the APC.
Some youth groups also stormed his office in the Maitama area of Abuja, calling on him to join the presidential race.
The protesters lamented that since he left office, hunger, insecurity, and unemployment, among others had become the order of the day.
The supporters said that both men and women have turned to beggars because of the unfavourable policies of the present administration.
In his response, the former President said he could not say if he would declare or not but advised “his supporters to watch out”.
POLITICS
How APC governors shunned Tinubu, Osinbajo, sold Jonathan to Buhari
Two influential governors from the northern part of the country are behind the return bid of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
Multiple sources, who are in the know, said the two governors, close to President Muhammadu Buhari, have secured the buy-in of a section of the presidency to actualise their agenda of drafting the former president into the presidential race.
The sources according to Daily Trust mentioned the names of the governors but were withheld because the paper was unable to get their reactions as they are out of the country.
While one of the governors is from the North West, the other is from the North East geopolitical zone.
The sources said the duo began the moves last year but that they jettisoned it to promote the candidature of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
However, when the Emefiele’s project was not flying, the governors returned to the Jonathan bid.
The two governors have been playing key roles in the affairs of the APC in the last few years. The former president had since keyed into the move as evident in his body language.
He had last week told some of his supporters who were insisting he should declare to “be on the watch”, a disposition political pundits described as acceptance.
It was learnt that the Bayelsa-born former president is now waiting for the appropriate time to join the ruling party and declare for the race.
President Buhari had defeated Jonathan in the 2015 general election, ending the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.
In the last seven years, the former president has not been attending activities of his party. This is just as his romance with President Buhari and top shots of the ruling party takes the centre stage, a development that has pitched him against opposition leaders in the country.
The move to return Jonathan
One of the sources, a former governor said the two governors have reached out and sold the Jonathan project to the presidency.
“It is (withheld) that are behind it and they are promoting it to checkmate Asiwaju Tinubu when they discovered that the vice president does not possess the structures to put up a strong challenge,” he said.
Asked why the governors who are APC members are drafting the former president, he said, “They are doing it to advance their ambition. They want someone that would only be in power for a term. They also want him to pick one of them as running mate”.
An ally of the president, while corroborating the former governor’s statement, said the two governors brought the Jonathan project to advance their ‘’selfish interest.’’
But a source close to the former president claimed that Jonathan is being promoted by his successor.
“His number one backer is the president. Do you think he would start if he did not get the backing of Baba? He did not go and say I wanted to (vie for the presidency). He was asked to do so because they are more comfortable with him succeeding Buhari,” he said.
A former Chairman of the APC Elders Forum in Bayelsa State, Diekivie Ikiogha, said all is almost set for Jonathan’s exit from the PDP.
“His declaration would be based on an invitation by APC to come over and he is considering it. A lot of things have been done; the discussions are ongoing, so, he will be invited.”
“We are persuading him and it is still going on, but I believe that he can yield to it. What I am telling you is that, when the platform is clear, he will contest. If it is clear, he will contest,” he said.
POLITICS
Okorocha leaks Buhari’s top secret ahead of 2023 presidential election
The former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is an unpredictable individual.
Okorocha said that the possibility of President Buhari surprising everyone, especially members of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 presidential election is high.
Speaking while making an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former governor and lawmaker said several Nigerians would be surprised at the president’s choice of presidential candidate in 2023.
Okorocha also noted that President Buhari’s choice of a successor would be guided by the mood of the nation and in the interest of the nation and members of the ruling party.
His words: “If you know President Muhammadu Buhari, he is a general and unpredictable. You cannot predict what he will do. He may pull everybody by surprise.
“Buhari is very intelligent as he may decide to consider some factors: he will look at the mood of the nation and see who will actually fit into the mood.
“So, he will be smart enough to say this person can and that (person) cannot; there will be a lot of consultations.”
POLITICS
Anambra Gov’ship: Supreme court nullifies Uba’s participation
The Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Senator Andy Uba as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last year’s governorship election in Anambra State.
In a unanimous decision by the three-member panel of justices, the apex court on Tuesday held that Uba did not emerge through a valid primary election as the APC primary was not conducted according to its guidelines.
In the lead judgment by Justice Danlami Senchi, the apex court affirmed the concurrent judgements of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had earlier invalidated APC’s participation in the Anambra State gubernatorial election that was held on November 6, 2021.
Thus, the court dismissed the two appeals marked SC/CV/240/2022 and SC/CV/241/2022, which were filed by both Uba and the APC.
Uba had challenged the judgements of both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, which upheld the argument of an aggrieved APC governorship aspirant in the state, Mr. George Moghalu.
Moghalu had contended that, among 14 aspirants, Uba was handpicked in a kangaroo primary election conducted around 6pm on June 26, 2021, which was held after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had left the venue and could not monitor it as provided by law.
