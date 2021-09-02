LIFESTYLES
Why ginger is good for sex!
If you’re familiar with the tale of The Gingerbread Man, then you would understand better this analogy.
The tale is about the gingerbread man who ran out of an oven and could not be caught by his owners.
While everyone tried to catch and devour him, it was a sly fox that gobbled him up.
The moral of the story here was that everyone wanted a piece of that gingerbread, and one might ask why?
Bringing the tale to today’s context, according to science, there are sexual benefits that come with eating ginger.
PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Scientists link ginger to testosterone. They demonstrated that ginger supplementation, particularly in oxidative stress conditions, enhances testosterone production in males.
The mechanisms by which this occurs is mainly by enhancing luteinising hormone production, increasing the level of cholesterol in the testes, reducing oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation in the testes, enhancing the activity of the antioxidant enzymes, normalising blood glucose, increasing blood flow in the testes, increasing testicular weight and recycling testosterone receptors.
According to a 2017 study published in Translational Andrology and Urology journal, ginger is used in the East as a circulatory stimulant to help older men improve their sex drive and manage erectile dysfunction.
So if you want to run the sexual race with your partner, just add ginger to your diet and become the gingerbread man.
Orgasms can help with period pains
They say there’s beauty in pain and if you want to verify this, ask someone who’s done more than one tattoo.
Despite the pain that comes with having a tattoo, many people seem to go back for more despite the pain.
As weird as it may sound having an orgasm can help with period pains.
According to gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kalra, when one is having an orgasm, the body releases chemicals like oxytocin and dopamine that act as painkillers. When you orgasm, the blood rushes to the uterus and helps relieve the cramps. It also helps to get rid of stress and even releases endorphins in the body, thereby enhancing relaxation and helps you sleep better.
Having an orgasm can help you deal with period cramps in a better way. Having sex or even masturbating during periods has its own perks.
The rush of three hormones that are secreted by your body when you orgasm are serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine.
Endorphins are produced by the pituitary gland and nervous system, and help relieve period cramps.
They interact with the opiate receptors in our brain that increases our pain threshold and reduces our perception of pain. Endorphins are our body’s natural painkillers.
Serotonin and dopamine are mood-enhancing hormones, which are released while having an orgasm.
Why people have sex with their exes!
According to recent research, 47% of men confessed to having sex with their exes while 43% of women confessed to doing it.
Many people have had sex with their ex on at least one occasion.
When a sex expert from the Daily Mail asked people why they went back to having sex with their ex-partners even if the break-up was painful, many blamed alcohol.
Here are the reasons why people have sex with their ex:
1. The connection is already there – exes remember each other on a much deeper level, so it is better to go for an ex than a total stranger. Many exes still care for each other and sex is much more pleasurable with someone you care about.
2. Chances of them saying yes are high – it is much easier asking someone you know than someone you don’t know and it’s also not as dangerous as meeting someone new on a dating site.
3. You know their orgasm triggers – if you have been with someone for some time, surely you know what they like in bed and what they don’t, so you are likely to satisfy each other sexually.
4. Sometimes to move forward, you need to go back – if your thoughts of your ex are stopping you from moving on, perhaps that one last time will put things into perspective for you.
Common sex dreams and what they actually mean
Do you happen to wake up to a good, sensual feeling at times?
Most of the times it is because of a passionate sex dream. These dreams are quite common than you thought them to be.
Sex dreams project a lot about your mental state, psyche, sexuality and even guilt.
Sex dreams are perfectly normal and pretty common. You can experience such dreams regardless of your relationship status i.e whether you’re single, committed or in for casual flings.
Let’s now know more about some common sex dreams and what they actually mean.
1.Sex with your friend
Don’t think that having a sex dream with your friend is going to ruin the friendship. Instead, it’s a realisation that your friend has a trait that you admire greatly. You may also see a similar trait in your friend, causing you to have a steamy dream in between the sheets with them.
2. Sex with your boss
Before you freak out, this is a very common dream among many people. This actually means you have been amping up your performance at your workspace. You are finally ready to take on a much bigger role as a leader or a manager.
Sex dreams with your boss don’t necessarily mean you’re sexually attracted to your boss but it’s your subconscious that’s telling you to get after the promotion you have been wanting.
3. Sex with your ex
If you have been dreaming of having sex with your ex, it’s time to get the closure you need. Sex dreams with your ex signify that you still haven’t gotten over them. You may also be repeating the same mistakes from your previous failed relationships that may cause troubles in the present or future ones.
4. Sex with a family member
This is quite similar to having a dream about sex with your friend. It may be very weird but if there is a quality or personality trait that you find yourself familiar with, you are likely to have sex with them. Your subconscious mind will tend to play in such scenarios.
5. Dominating sex
If you always dream of being the dominant one in bed with your partner, it can highlight some existing manipulative and control issues. You may feel an ardent desire to control your work and career, partner, relationship etc. If you aren’t someone who’s usually controlling, then these types of dreams are a sign you should take more control of what you want and need from your surroundings.
