Why do women love their partners’ underwear?
So, she’s once again slept over at your place and forgot to pack her overnight bag. Besides looking sexy in your favourite top, she also feels comfortable in your underwear.
But there’s a valid explanation for this before you ask her anything: according to statistics, women love men’s underwear 47% more than theirs.
According to fashion aggregator Style Compare, almost 50% of women in relationships with men aged 18 – 24 like to borrow their partners’ underwear and it all boils down to the way men’s underwear is designed and not just for aesthetic purposes.
“Men benefit from designs that put support and comfort first,” it said, adding women find men’s underwear more practical and comfortable. The same study also showed 17% of men like to borrow their female partner’s underwear as well.
I guess it works both ways. Sharing is caring.
Benefits of having sex every day!
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away.
While some of us may not like the idea of eating the same thing each day, there are health benefits to eating an apple every day.
The same thing can be said about having sex every day.
Yes, there are some great benefits to having tlof tlof every day, although some of us may find this physically and emotionally demanding.
Many sexologists agree that daily sex activity has its perks.
According to the Times of India publication, these are some of the benefits that come with having sex every day:
1. Helps Build Intimacy
Sex is not merely about physical intimacy. It helps to strengthen the emotional bond between the two people. So having sex daily will help strengthen that intimacy.
2. Improves the Health of the Heart
A recent study shows that men who have sex more than twice a week, have a lesser risk of getting a heart attack than men who had sex less than once a month. A similar study showed that women who also engaged in regular sex weekly have a reduced risk of having a heart attack.
3. Improves Your Immune System
Regular sex increases the level of the immune-boosting antibody immunoglobulin, which in turn makes your body stronger against illnesses like the common cold and fever.
4. Reduces Stress
A recent study shows that people who indulge in regular tlof tlof activities can handle stress better and are happier people.
5. You Live Longer
When one has an orgasm, a hormone called dehydroepiandrosterone is released. This improves immunity, repairs tissue and keeps the skin healthy. Men who have at least two orgasms a week, live longer than men who have sex just once every few weeks.
Real reasons why people cheat
A recent study conducted on psychologists.com revealed that according to the global index, two out of three people will cheat in a relationship in their lifetime.
Simply put, many of us will cheat at least once in our lifetime.
A new study has revealed why this is the case.
So, why do we cheat in our relationships?
According to the Scientific American publication, scientists have discovered the real reasons why people cheat in relationships.
In a study, scientists looked at 495 people of which 87.9% were identified as heterosexual.
These people were recruited through a participant pool at a large US university and through Reddit message boards with relationship themes.
The participants admitted to cheating in their relationships and answered the question at the root of the mystery: Why did you do it?
An analysis revealed eight key reasons: anger, self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, sexual desire, and situation or circumstance.
According to the results, most participants felt some form of emotional attachment to their affair partner, but it was significantly more common in those who reported suffering from neglect or lack of love in their primary relationship.
Of the participants, 62.8% admitted to expressing affection toward their new partner, 61.2% engaged in sexually explicit dialogue with them, 37.6% had intimate conversations, while 11.1% said “I love you”.
Furthermore, those who reported feeling less connected to their primary partner experienced greater emotional intimacy in the affair.
Similarly, when infidelity was linked to lack of love, individuals found the experience more intellectually and emotionally satisfying.
When it comes to sex, people reported feeling more sexually fulfilled when they cheated because of desire, lack of love or a need for variety.
The study revealed that much of the sexual activity was limited to kissing and cuddling and only a small percentage was attributed to vaginal intercourse.
Why women are attracted to men with tattoos
TATTOOS are more than just an ink and needle.
They are a creative expression, often with a symbolic story behind them.
While many may see them as a source of pain, others see them as healing in a form of artistic beauty.
Hence according to recent trends, women seem to be more attracted to men with tattoos.
According to The Independent publication in the UK, research found that women tend to look more favourably on men with tattoos, associating them with good health, masculinity, aggressiveness and dominance.
Furthermore, according to Tattoo Do publication, here below are some reasons why women find a man with a tattoo more attractive:
1. He’s not boring
Tattooed men crave adventure, and most women love a man with a sense of spontaneity. It keeps the relationship and sex exciting.
2. He’s romantic
Men who have tattoos approach romance in their own creative way. Just like everything else about him, such as kindness, mystery and sensitivity, the way he romances is anything but typical. Tattoos cover scars both metaphorically and literally. And, a man covered in scars is bound to be in touch with his true feelings, making him extremely romantic.
3. He can handle pain
Writer Gigi Engle once said: “A guy who can handle a needle being dragged across his skin, for hours at a time in the name of art, is a man worth dating.”
4. He’s committed
Men who often have tattoos had an idea and specific timeline as to when they were going to get that tattoo. They also bared the pain, making them the most committed individuals, which scores them some valid girl points.
5. He’s mysterious
One writer describes dating a guy with a tattoo like someone reading a fascinating novel.
“Studying the fine lines, reading between the lines, memorising his personal patterns, all in hopes to one day solve the mystery of a man and his tattoos.” This makes it exciting for women.
