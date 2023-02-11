“Why do we put so much energy into living a fake life” Mary Njoku asks important question

Nollywood actress and media entrepreneur, Mary Njoku has questioned why many waste their energies on living a fake life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of Iroko TV boss, questioned why such energy can’t be used into making it in reality.

For her, it wouldn’t make sense to her, why people succumb to living a fake life rather than attempting to make it.

She noted how many rely on the belief that not everyone is destined to be rich, and as such succumb, to fake lifestyle.

Mary Njoku, further noted how they are wasting their destiny in a fake world while also trying to get validation from people who don’t care about them.

“Why do we put so much energy into ‘looking like we made it?

Instead of using same energy in attempting to make it.

It will never make sense to me.

They say everyone isn’t destined to make it’ But what if YOU, are one of the destined few? And you are busy wasting away your destiny in a fake world you ve built to deceive yourself and get validation from people who don’t care about you.

Wake up”.

