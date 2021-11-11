LIFESTYLES
Why diet cold drinks are bad for you
The health risks of sugary drinks, from juice to cold drinks, are well known.
They can lead to overweight and diabetes, stroke and other problems in the brain, including poorer memory and smaller brain volume.
But cold drinks aren’t the answer.
Increased risk of disease
A number of studies have found an association between artificially sweetened beverages and an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, heart attack and other heart-related deaths in women.
The most recent was published earlier this year in the journal Stroke, with researchers suggesting that, even without identifying a specific cause and effect, people should seriously consider the potentially harmful effects of artificially sweetened drinks.
And there’s more.
Brain-altering substance
Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine followed 4 000 people of both sexes over 10 years.
Using MRI tests, they linked just one artificially sweetened cold drink a day to brain changes that can lead to dementia, as well as the type of stroke caused by a blockage in a blood vessel.
These risks were triple those of people who don’t drink cold drinks. It didn’t seem to matter which common artificial sweetener – saccharin, aspartame or sucralose – was consumed.
While some people see diet cold drinks as a way of weaning off regular cold drinks, it may be healthier in the long run to skip this type of transition.
Healthier alternative
If you like cold drink’s carbonation more than the better option of water, flavor plain seltzer (carbonated water) with a squeeze of your favorite citrus fruit, a few crushed berries or both.
For variety, try freshly grated ginger, chopped mint or a teaspoon of vanilla. Also consider replacing soda with a glass of milk – you’ll get important protein and a shot of calcium in the bargain.
LIFESTYLES
Senate okays Buhari’s $16b, €1b, $125m loan request without terms
The Senate has approved the sum of $16 billion, €1 billion and a grant of $125 million as foreign loans for President Muhammadu Buhari to fund his administration’s legacy projects.
The red chamber specifically approved the issuance of €500 million from the Bank of Industries and €750 million Eurobond in the International Capital Market. It asked the President to forward the terms and conditions of the loans from the funding agencies to the National Assembly.
The implication of Nigeria’s ever increasing debt service, however, is that the government is expending nearly all its revenue in servicing recurrent expenditure and debts, consequently causing the Federal Government to have recourse to foreign loans, and thereby further increasing the nation’s external debt profile.
The Federal Government had in July 2021, disclosed that it spent N1.8 trillion on debt servicing in the first five months of the year, representing about 98 per cent of the total revenue generated in the same period.
A total of N4.86 trillion was spent by the Federal Government between January and May 2021. While recurrent expenditure in the review period stood at N3.67 trillion, debt service was N1.8 trillion.
The Senate, yesterday gave approval following the consideration of the report of its Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia.
While presenting the report, Ordia said the projects, which funds are requested for in the 2018-2020 borrowing plan, are ongoing.
“The projects will stimulate a rebirth of commercial and engineering activities and the consequent tax revenues payable to government as a result of these productive activities will increase.
“It will be recalled that the Senate at plenary in July 2021 approved financing for projects as recommended by the Committee. Subsequently, on September 15, 2021, the Senate President read another communication from the President containing an addendum to the 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan in the sum of $4,054,476,863, €710,000,000 and Grant Component of $125,000,000 for various projects and same was also referred to the committee for further legislative action.
“The committee found that out of a sum of over $22.8 billion approved by the National Assembly under the 2016-2018 external borrowing rolling plan, only $2.8 billion, that is 10 per cent, has been disbursed to Nigeria,” Ordia said.
However, some Senators raised eyebrow over the absence of terms and conditions attached to the loan request. The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, expressed concern over the issue, saying he is in the dark over the terms and conditions attached to the loans.
He said: “We went through the terms but there were some allegations that they were written in Chinese language and at that time it became clear even from the responses given by those who were in charge in the Budget Office; but they threw it back at us that we gave approval.”
LIFESTYLES
Signs of iron deficiency
Staying healthy doesn’t require a lot of effort.
We need to eat the right food, avoid junk, exercise and do regular check-ups.
While news is focused on scary diseases such as HIV/Aids, diabetes and cancer, there are many other problems we can avoid with a little care.
They can turn deadly if ignored.
Iron deficiency awareness
Today is World Iron Deficiency Awareness Day, which is why Prof Vernon Louw, chairman and head of the division of clinical haematology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Cape Town, warned women to be aware of this illness.
Iron deficiency affects one in two South African women.
Lack of iron leads to fewer red blood cells being produced. These cells need iron to make haemoglobin, a special protein that grabs and holds onto oxygen molecules.
Without iron, the body can’t make haemoglobin and red blood cells can’t transport oxygen all over the body.
Louw said: “If your body doesn’t have enough haemoglobin, it has anaemia. This means your tissues and muscles won’t get enough oxygen to be able to work effectively – it’s a deadly problem.”
Because iron deficiency leads to anaemia, people – women especially – need to make sure they eat iron-rich food.
Common causes of iron deficiency include a lack of iron in your diet, inflammatory bowel disease, increased iron requirements during pregnancy, heavy periods or internal bleeding.
Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency change in number, severity and type, depending on the anaemia levels, age and current state of health of the sufferer. In some cases, sufferers experience no symptoms.
Symptoms of anaemia
General fatigue or exhaustion
Weakness
Pale skin
Shortness of breath or panting
Dizziness or fainting sensations
Pika or the strange craving for items that are not food such as dirt, ice, or clay. Pika is common in pregnancy
Formication or a tingling or crawling feeling on or in the legs
A swelling or soreness of the tongue.
LIFESTYLES
Here is what causes back pain
WHEN a person gets back pain, it stops all ability to function.
Until Back Pain Week ends on 6 September, SunHealth wants you to be aware of the severity of the problem.
Registered physiotherapist Pam Watts and Dr Vilash Boodhoo, a chiropractor, said 80% to 85% of people will experience or will have experienced some form of back pain.
“Mechanical back pain is when the pain is caused by the muscles, joints and other working parts of the back.
This is one of the most common causes of absenteeism from work, second only to the common flu,” said Boodhoo.
Research shows that people who suffer from back pain are reduced in their ability to be financially productive.
Back pain affects people of any age, for a variety of reasons including injury, activity and some medical conditions.
As people get older, so does the chance of them developing back pain.
“Younger people mostly experience pain as a result of injury while the elderly experience back pain mostly due to degenerative and arthritic changes in the spine.”
The back is a super complex but very delicate structure of muscles, ligaments, tendons, neurons, disks and bones, which work together to support the body, transmit nerve impulses and allow us to move around.
The complexity of the back makes locating the root of its pain difficult.
Causes of back pain
Bad Posture: Slouching for long at a desk causes spinal strain.
Another source of bad posture are internet device displays.
Lifting heavy objects: People who lift with their backs force the spine to take most of the weight and injure it.
Accidents: Collisions and falls cause a high number of painful backs.
“Rugby players have a higher risk of back strain compared to office workers.
Watts said: “In a tackle, the backs of rugby players are impacted and twisted by great force which may hurt their backs.”
Bad sleeping posture: Sleeping on your stomach or curling into the foetal position can lead to back pain.
The cold: Cool conditions and use of climate control air-conditioners can cause muscle spasm in the neck and back.
Stress: The link between ongoing stress and the onset of back pain is well known.
Latest News
- Uproar in Senate over plan to give Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun Oil-producing status
- Senate okays Buhari’s $16b, €1b, $125m loan request without terms
- Man Utd fans name Pogba, Martial among ten players club should sell [Full list]
- Why diet cold drinks are bad for you
- Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Signs of iron deficiency
-
breaking1 day ago
Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Paul Pogba posts injury update as Man Utd star hobbles on crutches
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
NCC assures Nigerians of 5G network safety
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Anambra Decides: ‘It’s the will of God’ – Soludo reacts to victory
-
NEWS2 days ago
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma’s trial over illegible statements, inaudible audios
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Edinson Cavani sheds light on why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t used him more at Man Utd
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as NIPSS DG